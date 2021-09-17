King County made it official yesterday: Gyms, indoor recreation spaces, restaurants and bars must check for proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test beginning Oct. 25. Here’s how you can show proof of vaccination, who’s exempt and when you need to start your inoculation by in order to be fully vaccinated by the time the order takes effect.

Meanwhile, debate over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate continues. Over two dozen Republican attorneys general threatened to sue if the mandate, which is expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans, goes into effect.

“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, wrote in a letter.

Biden has tasked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to write a rule to require employers with over 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly negative test results.

