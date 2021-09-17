Meanwhile, debate over President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate continues. Over two dozen Republican attorneys general threatened to sue if the mandate, which is expected to impact as many as 100 million Americans, goes into effect.
“Your plan is disastrous and counterproductive,” the prosecutors, led by Attorney General Alan Wilson of South Carolina, wrote in a letter.
Will Americans get booster shots? FDA advisers will decide today whether to recommend them for Pfizer's vaccine, and the debate is a loud one.
You'll soon have to show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a recent negative test if you're going to a King County restaurant, movie theater or gym, among other places. The new order comes as projections show COVID-19 cases worsening in the months ahead. Our Q&A answers how you'll need to show that information, who's exempt and more.
“We have a little girl here, and she doesn’t have her people.”An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was orphaned after her unvaccinated family visited a county fair and her parents, both in their 30s, came down with COVID-19. Suddenly without them, Lillie flew to San Diego this week to start a new life with her aunt and uncle.
Experts are warning of a brutal flu season ahead, renewing worries about a potential "twindemic." Here are eight things to know about getting your flu shot.
Hawaii told tourists to stay away, and they appear to have listened (kind of). Tourism officials are standing by the governor's plea, but others who depend on tourists have a different message about COVID-19 safety — and respect.