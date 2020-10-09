Youth sports leagues across Washington state are gearing up for a traditional fall season — or at least something close to it — after Gov. Jay Inslee OK’d new safety guidelines. Inslee also extended the ban on evictions until 2021 and announced $15 million in federal grant money to help businesses struggling amid the pandemic-induced downturn.
Meantime, the coronavirus continues to dominate the nation’s political scene. President Donald Trump, who announced his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, is balking at virtual debates, insisting he’s ready for rallies and being selective about what information he releases about his health.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Trump’s COVID treatments were tested in cells derived from fetal tissue
When the Trump administration suspended federal funding in 2019 for most new scientific research projects involving fetal tissue derived from abortions, officials argued that whatever the scientific benefits, there was a pressing moral imperative to find alternative research methods.
“Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement released at the time.
Yet the treatment for COVID-19 received by Donald Trump — a combination of monoclonal antibodies he described as a “cure” in a celebratory video posted on Twitter — was developed using human cells derived from a fetus aborted decades ago.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that the president received late last week, was also developed with those cell lines. At least two companies racing to create a vaccine against the coronavirus, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are also relying on the cells. Johnson & Johnson is testing its vaccine in another so-called cell line originally produced from fetal tissue.
As participants in the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, all three vaccine-makers have received federal funding.
Brazil strains at quarantine as virus cases pass 5 million
Dozens of people converged on the cobblestone streets of downtown Rio de Janeiro for its traditional Pedra do Sal samba party — the first since the pandemic began — and it seemed Brazil was returning to normal.
Among those dancing Monday were Luana Jatobá and two friends, all of whom overcame COVID-19. As a nurse technician caring for coronavirus patients, she knows better than most that occupancy rates at Rio’s intensive-care units have surged as the city’s seven-day average number of cases reaches its highest level since June.
But, she said, everyone is desperate for a respite from the gloom.
“We take care of the people who are sick with COVID, but something that isn’t discussed is that there’s a very serious disease all over the world, which is depression,” said Jatobá. “After confinement, this samba circle is really to rescue those who felt downbeat and were oppressed. It’s not just the virus that kills.”
Spanish govt imposes state of emergency in virus-hit Madrid
Spain’s government declared a state of emergency in Madrid on Friday, wresting control of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 from local authorities in a region that is experiencing one of Europe’s most significant coronavirus outbreaks.
The step, which took immediate effect and lasts for two weeks, forced Madrid authorities to restore restrictions on travel that had been introduced by the national government but were struck down the previous day by a Madrid court ruling.
That successful legal challenge by Madrid officials was part of a long quarrel between the country’s main political parties over their coronavirus response. Those differences, and the changing rules, have often dismayed and confused local residents.
“Well, it is all very nauseating,” Vicente de la Torre, a 22-year-old Madrid mechanic, told The Associated Press. “We have no idea what we should do or what we shouldn’t do.”
How to talk to your family about COVID-19, politics and other thorny subjects
Peggy couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
The Seattle-area resident and a longtime friend sat down for a meal together recently and the conversation worked its way around to current events and the coronavirus.
Peggy asked that her real name be withheld for this story because she values her friendship and doesn’t want to end it. But she feels her story is instructive for a lot of us who are finding ourselves in sometimes difficult and surprisingly antagonistic conversations with close friends and family as the pressure cooker that is the United States in 2020 continues to build steam.
“The things she was saying to me in that conversation were pretty cuckoo and she was so defensive. I’ve come to the conclusion that she may have weird thoughts about the coronavirus — she said she wouldn’t get a vaccine even if it was available — but that doesn’t mean she isn’t my friend.”
As social media-driven divisiveness reaches new heights, stoked by pandemic paranoia, diverging economic fortunes, racial strife and our excruciatingly slow march to Election Day, we’re now a nation of Peggys and difficult conversations are a feature of daily life.
One piece of advice from experts: know your goals before having the conversations and ask yourself why.
Solutions to your masking mishaps
What happens if your face covering gets wet?
What can you do about "maskne"?
How do you get your kid to wear a mask — and wear it correctly?
FAQ Friday uncovers the answers to some of your most common face-covering quandaries.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance
A trail run? An alluring autumn recipe? Here's what you can do in the Seattle area (or in your kitchen or living room) this fall weekend.
Tonight on Netflix, you can see Everett’s Cheyenna Clearbrook in the new reality series "Deaf U," which grew out of a desire to show how layered the deaf community is.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, questioning the president's fitness to serve, is aiming to use the 25th Amendment to allow Congress to intervene and remove him from executive duties. President Donald Trump, though, says he's ready for rallies. He's suggesting his infection came from interactions with Gold Star families. Meanwhile, health officials in D.C. are faulting the White House for a Rose Garden event that broke virus rules, and the lack of contact tracing that followed. The situation has inspired editorial cartoonist David Horsey's "Adventures of Captain Superspreader."
Play ball! Youth sports leagues across the state are gearing up for a traditional fall season — or at least something close to it — after Gov. Jay Inslee OK'd new safety guidelines. Inslee also extended the ban on evictions until 2021.
The fight against the virus is not going well in Oregon, which hit a record number of new cases yesterday. These graphics track the spread of the pandemic each day.
The White House chief of staff hosted a lavish indoor wedding in Atlanta with about 70 guests and no masks. Pictures of people clustered closely together are emerging from the May event, which violated virus restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people.
How medical experts' kids are celebrating Halloween: From a haunted hunt to trick-or-treating with new rules, nine experts are sharing their families' plans. This comes after the CDC and Seattle-area health professionals outlined do's and don'ts for a healthy Halloween.
