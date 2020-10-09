Youth sports leagues across Washington state are gearing up for
a traditional fall season — or at least something close to it — after Gov. Jay Inslee OK’d new safety guidelines. Inslee also extended the ban on evictions until 2021 and announced $15 million in federal grant money to help businesses struggling amid the pandemic-induced downturn.
Meantime, the coronavirus continues to dominate the nation’s political scene. President Donald Trump, who announced his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, is balking at virtual debates,
insisting he’s ready for rallies and being selective about what information he releases about his health.
6:37 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, questioning the president's fitness to serve, is aiming to use the 25th Amendment to allow Congress to intervene and remove him from executive duties. President Donald Trump, though, says he's ready for rallies. He's suggesting his infection came from interactions with Gold Star families. Meanwhile, health officials in D.C. are faulting the White House for a Rose Garden event that broke virus rules, and the lack of contact tracing that followed. The situation has inspired editorial cartoonist David Horsey's "Adventures of Captain Superspreader."
Coach Richard Reece, in a mask, directs Seattle United’s Elite Girls National League teams for practice at Magnuson Park on Sept. 4. (Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)
Play ball! Youth sports leagues across the state are gearing up for a traditional fall season — or at least something close to it — after Gov. Jay Inslee OK'd new safety guidelines. Inslee also extended the ban on evictions until 2021.
The fight against the virus is not going well in Oregon, which hit a record number of new cases yesterday. These graphics track the spread of the pandemic each day.
The White House chief of staff hosted a lavish indoor wedding in Atlanta with about 70 guests and no masks. Pictures of people clustered closely together are emerging from the May event, which violated virus restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 people. How medical experts' kids are celebrating Halloween: From a haunted hunt to trick-or-treating with new rules, nine experts are sharing their families' plans. This comes after the CDC and Seattle-area health professionals outlined do's and don'ts for a healthy Halloween.
—Kris Higginson
