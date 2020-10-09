Youth sports leagues across Washington state are gearing up for a traditional fall season — or at least something close to it — after Gov. Jay Inslee OK’d new safety guidelines. Inslee also extended the ban on evictions until 2021 and announced $15 million in federal grant money to help businesses struggling amid the pandemic-induced downturn.

Meantime, the coronavirus continues to dominate the nation’s political scene. President Donald Trump, who announced his COVID-19 diagnosis a week ago, is balking at virtual debates, insisting he’s ready for rallies and being selective about what information he releases about his health.

