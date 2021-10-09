The number of U.S. residents getting vaccines continues to steadily increase as seniors and immunocompromised people get boosters and government mandates push workers to get vaccinated. Health officials are giving 1 million vaccines a day across the country, on average.

A poll found that 95% of Americans view misinformation as a problem when they’re looking for important information such as information about the coronavirus pandemic. The survey also found that 61% of Republicans, compared to 38% of Democrats, believe the government is to blame for the spread of misinformation.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption