Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession.
The latest sign of a flagging recovery comes two days after President Donald Trump cut off talks over a new rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for millions of unemployed Americans and struggling businesses. A failure to enact another round of government aid would crimp household income and spending, and some economists say it would raise the risk of a double-dip recession.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits dropped 1 million to 11 million.
California evangelical school tells students to quarantine
An evangelical college in Northern California said Wednesday it has asked its entire 1,600-student body to self-quarantine as the number of coronavirus cases among students and staff rose to 137 since classes started a month ago.
In a statement, the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, said off-campus housing has been a primary source of transmission, along with “social interactions outside of school hours.”
Officials in Shasta County, where the school is located, say the outbreak has driven a recent spike in COVID-19 cases that led the state on Tuesday to restore more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses there.
The county recorded more than 500 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, pushing its total number of cases since March to 1,158.
Germany is seeing a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections, a development that is raising fears the pandemic is picking up pace in a country that so far has coped better than many of its European neighbors.
The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, on Thursday reported 4,058 new infections and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 310,144, with 9,578 deaths. That death toll is one-fourth of Britain’s and one-third of the confirmed virus toll in Italy.
Health Minister Jens Spahn urged Germans to respect social distancing and hygiene measures to avoid reaching a point “where we lose control.”
COVID-19 was a big subject in the U.S. vice presidential debate as well. VP Mike Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, defended the White House's response to the pandemic as Sen. Kamala Harris labeled it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”
Where are Washington's kindergartners? Thousands haven't shown up or logged on to public schools amid the pandemic. That's creating big questions about whether they're getting any sort of instruction, and what will happen when (if?) they eventually enroll.
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Has the pandemic affected who you decide to vote for in local and state races? Reporter Paige Cornwell would like to speak with you for a story. She can be reached at 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com.