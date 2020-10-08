By
 

Washington state’s handling of the pandemic was in the spotlight during Wednesday night’s debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of the small town of Republic. Culp, who’s been hosting rallies across the state with little social distancing, repeatedly ripped the governor for his mandates on businesses and mask-wearing. Inslee responded that his restrictions have slowed the virus and saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.

President Donald Trump, back at the White House despite still being contagious, is singing the praises of the experimental antibody cocktail he received. The president posted a video Wednesday evening promising to get the treatment approved for broader use, even though he doesn’t have the power to do that — it’s up to the FDA.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession.

FILE – In this June 11, 2020 file photo, information signs are displayed at the closed Illinois Department of Employment Security WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill. U.S. businesses sharply reduced hiring July 2020, in a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak this summer slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spending. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
FILE – In this June 11, 2020 file photo, information signs are displayed at the closed Illinois Department of Employment Security WorkNet center in Arlington Heights, Ill. U.S. businesses sharply reduced hiring July 2020, in a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak this summer slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spending. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The latest sign of a flagging recovery comes two days after President Donald Trump cut off talks over a new rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for millions of unemployed Americans and struggling businesses. A failure to enact another round of government aid would crimp household income and spending, and some economists say it would raise the risk of a double-dip recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department said the number of people who are continuing to receive unemployment benefits dropped 1 million to 11 million.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
California evangelical school tells students to quarantine

An evangelical college in Northern California said Wednesday it has asked its entire 1,600-student body to self-quarantine as the number of coronavirus cases among students and staff rose to 137 since classes started a month ago.

In a statement, the Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry in Redding, California, said off-campus housing has been a primary source of transmission, along with “social interactions outside of school hours.”

Officials in Shasta County, where the school is located, say the outbreak has driven a recent spike in COVID-19 cases that led the state on Tuesday to restore more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses there.

The county recorded more than 500 new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, pushing its total number of cases since March to 1,158.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Sharp jump in Germany's coronavirus cases

A passenger with face mask runs to catch a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Germany is seeing a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A passenger with face mask runs to catch a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Germany is seeing a sharp rise in new coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Germany is seeing a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections, a development that is raising fears the pandemic is picking up pace in a country that so far has coped better than many of its European neighbors.

The country’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, on Thursday reported 4,058 new infections and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 310,144, with 9,578 deaths. That death toll is one-fourth of Britain’s and one-third of the confirmed virus toll in Italy.

Health Minister Jens Spahn urged Germans to respect social distancing and hygiene measures to avoid reaching a point “where we lose control.”

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Freshen up your fall reading list with six new paperbacks, or pick up a haunting apocalypse story that's a finalist for the National Book Award.

Readers took the "Weeknight Challenge" with The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen, conjuring delicious-sounding fall magic (donut holes!) with a few ingredients. Here are the top submissions and our Round 2 challenge.

Few things bring people together like a good meal — even, it turns out, if they can’t sit at the same table. A group of friends, a supper club and a crew of teaching chefs have found nourishment together in the pandemic.

Dakota Houseknecht and Walker Evans stay outside, use tray tables and keep their masks on most of the time when they dine with Dakota's parents, Aaron Houseknecht (left) and Andie Ptak. (Andie Ptak)
Dakota Houseknecht and Walker Evans stay outside, use tray tables and keep their masks on most of the time when they dine with Dakota’s parents, Aaron Houseknecht (left) and Andie Ptak. (Andie Ptak)
—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

The second Trump-Biden debate will happen virtually because of President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection, the debate commission said today. Trump immediately said he wouldn't participate.

Regeneron has asked the FDA for emergency approval of the antibody cocktail that Trump claims cured him. The president says he feels great, although some have their doubts, and it's impossible for his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect. Learn more about antibody treatments, including work on them happening in the Seattle area. It doesn't come cheaply, according to a breakdown of what Trump's full coronavirus treatment would cost most Americans.

Washington gubernatorial candidates Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and Loren Culp, a Republican, are shown on a monitor in a video control room at the studios of TVW, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Olympia as they take part in a debate. Due to concerns over COVID-19, each candidate took part in the debate from individual rooms separate from moderators. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)
Washington gubernatorial candidates Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and Loren Culp, a Republican, are shown on a monitor in a video control room at the studios of TVW, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Olympia as they take part in a debate. Due to concerns over COVID-19, each candidate took part in the debate from individual rooms separate from moderators. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)

Washington state's handling of the pandemic was in the spotlight during Wednesday night's debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of the small town of Republic. Culp, who's been hosting rallies across the state with little social distancing, repeatedly ripped the governor for his mandates on businesses and mask-wearing. Inslee responded that his restrictions have slowed the virus and saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.

COVID-19 was a big subject in the U.S. vice presidential debate as well. VP Mike Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, defended the White House's response to the pandemic as Sen. Kamala Harris labeled it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Where are Washington's kindergartners? Thousands haven't shown up or logged on to public schools amid the pandemic. That's creating big questions about whether they're getting any sort of instruction, and what will happen when (if?) they eventually enroll.

Even mild COVID-19 infections can sicken people for months, according to a new study that tracked which lasting symptoms are most common.

A nurse checks on a COVID-19 patient in the coronavirus ward at Tampa General Hospital in Florida on Aug. 19. (Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post)
A nurse checks on a COVID-19 patient in the coronavirus ward at Tampa General Hospital in Florida on Aug. 19. (Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post)
—Kris Higginson

