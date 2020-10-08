Washington state’s handling of the pandemic was in the spotlight during Wednesday night’s debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of the small town of Republic. Culp, who’s been hosting rallies across the state with little social distancing, repeatedly ripped the governor for his mandates on businesses and mask-wearing. Inslee responded that his restrictions have slowed the virus and saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.

President Donald Trump, back at the White House despite still being contagious, is singing the praises of the experimental antibody cocktail he received. The president posted a video Wednesday evening promising to get the treatment approved for broader use, even though he doesn’t have the power to do that — it’s up to the FDA.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising