was in the spotlight during Wednesday night’s debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of the small town of Republic. Culp, who’s been hosting rallies across the state with little social distancing, repeatedly ripped the governor for his mandates on businesses and mask-wearing. Inslee responded that his restrictions have slowed the virus and saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.
is singing the praises of the experimental antibody cocktail he received. The president posted a video Wednesday evening promising to get the treatment approved for broader use, even though he doesn’t have the power to do that — it’s up to the FDA.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
Freshen up your fall reading list with six new paperbacks, or pick up a haunting apocalypse story that's a finalist for the National Book Award.
Readers took the "Weeknight Challenge" with The Seattle Times Pantry Kitchen, conjuring delicious-sounding fall magic (donut holes!) with a few ingredients. Here are the top submissions and our Round 2 challenge.
Few things bring people together like a good meal — even, it turns out, if they can’t sit at the same table. A group of friends, a supper club and a crew of teaching chefs have found nourishment together in the pandemic.
Dakota Houseknecht and Walker Evans stay outside, use tray tables and keep their masks on most of the time when they dine with Dakota’s parents, Aaron Houseknecht (left) and Andie Ptak. (Andie Ptak)
—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The second Trump-Biden debate will happen virtually because of President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection, the debate commission said today. Trump immediately said he wouldn't participate.
Regeneron has asked the FDA for emergency approval of the antibody cocktail that Trump claims cured him. The president says he feels great, although some have their doubts, and it's impossible for his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect. Learn more about antibody treatments, including work on them happening in the Seattle area. It doesn't come cheaply, according to a breakdown of what Trump's full coronavirus treatment would cost most Americans.
Washington gubernatorial candidates Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, and Loren Culp, a Republican, are shown on a monitor in a video control room at the studios of TVW, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Olympia as they take part in a debate. Due to concerns over COVID-19, each candidate took part in the debate from individual rooms separate from moderators. (Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press)
Washington state's handling of the pandemic was in the spotlight during Wednesday night's debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and GOP challenger Loren Culp, the police chief of the small town of Republic. Culp, who's been hosting rallies across the state with little social distancing, repeatedly ripped the governor for his mandates on businesses and mask-wearing. Inslee responded that his restrictions have slowed the virus and saved hundreds, if not thousands, of lives.
COVID-19 was a big subject in the U.S. vice presidential debate as well. VP Mike Pence, who leads the president's coronavirus task force, defended the White House's response to the pandemic as Sen. Kamala Harris labeled it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”
Where are Washington's kindergartners? Thousands haven't shown up or logged on to public schools amid the pandemic. That's creating big questions about whether they're getting any sort of instruction, and what will happen when (if?) they eventually enroll.
Even mild COVID-19 infections can sicken people for months, according to a new study that tracked which lasting symptoms are most common.
A nurse checks on a COVID-19 patient in the coronavirus ward at Tampa General Hospital in Florida on Aug. 19. (Michael S. Williamson / The Washington Post)
—Kris Higginson
Connect with us
