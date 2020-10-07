A range of businesses and activities in Washington state will soon be allowed to start up again, depending on their county’s status in Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. This comes despite a recent uptick in infections in Washington. Inslee described Tuesday’s orders as “targeted things to show how we can do this in a safe way.”
President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House earlier this week after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed military hospital, says he’s eager to return to the campaign trail. His team is grappling with how to do that safely, especially as he sickens more of his aides.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
How much would Trump’s coronavirus treatment cost most Americans?
President Donald Trump does not have to worry about the costs of his medical care, which are covered by the federal government, but most Americans, including many who carry health coverage, do worry about receiving medical care they cannot afford.
Trump spent three days in the hospital. He arrived and left by helicopter. And he received multiple coronavirus tests, oxygen, steroids and an experimental antibody treatment that would cost more than $100,000 in the American health system, not including the helicopter.
Across the country, patients have struggled with both the long-term health and financial effects of contracting coronavirus. Nearly half a million have been hospitalized. Routine tests can result in thousands of dollars in uncovered charges; hospitalized patients have received bills upward of $400,000.
What do we know about superspreader events in the pandemic?
It seems that much of the spread of the coronavirus has been caused by what disease trackers call superspreader events.
That’s when a single person infects a large number of other people, or when a gathering is linked to a large number of cases.
In the United States, for instance, a choir member with symptoms attended a rehearsal in Mount Vernon in March. Of 60 others who attended, 52 got sick with COVID-19, including two who died.
Anne Rimoin, an infectious diseases expert at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the timing of the Sept. 26 reception at the White House for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett suggests a superspreader event.
Spain unveils economic recovery plan amid pandemic
Spain’s prime minister unveiled a major plan Wednesday to boost his country out of recession by spending 140 billion euros ($162 billion) of European Union aid to reshape the economy, with the aim of creating 800,000 jobs over the next three years.
The program is a response to the sharp downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its worldwide disruption of economies. The plan focuses primarily on getting Spain to transition to green energy and a digital economy, which will take up about 70% of the financing.
“We have to turn this heavy blow into an opportunity,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said, referring to the pandemic’s far-reaching effects on society and the economy. “This is the challenge of our generation.”
Spain is the latest EU country to say how it intends to use the bloc’s 750-billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, approved last July and designed to help the world’s biggest trading bloc exit its deepest-ever recession.
Australia expects COVID-19 vaccination is still a year away
Australia considered a rollout of a coronavirus vaccine no sooner than mid-2021 a best-case scenario in its pandemic planning that would save the economy tens of billions of dollars, the treasurer said on Wednesday.
The Treasury and Health Departments developed economic modelling based on an assumption that a vaccine would be widely available in Australia toward the end of next year, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.
Treasury modelling doesn’t contemplate a vaccine becoming available in Australia early next year. An early vaccine is regarded as one that is rolled out from July 1, providing certainty to households and businesses while promoting consumption and investment.
Ethicists say Trump special treatment raises fairness issues
The special treatment President Donald Trump received to access an experimental COVID-19 drug raises fairness issues that start with the flawed health care system many Americans endure and end with the public’s right to know more about his condition, ethics and medical experts say.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. revealed on Tuesday how rare it was for anyone to get the drug it gave Trump outside of studies testing its safety and effectiveness. The drug, which supplies antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus, is widely viewed as very promising.
“I think there is something wrong with the privileged, the president, getting special treatment that’s not available to the rest of us,” said Dr. Steven Joffe, medical ethics chief at the University of Pennsylvania. “There’s so much injustice in our health care system, with so many people not even having access to the basics,” that the favoritism shown Trump is “a symptom of a much larger problem.”
Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19
A drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study that suggested the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.
Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.
Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They’re given as a one-time treatment through an IV.
Israeli police clash with ultra-Orthodox over virus rules
Israeli police clashed with hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews overnight as they sought to enforce restrictions on public gatherings during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, the police said Wednesday.
Footage released by police showed huge crowds of ultra-Orthodox Jews in Jerusalem chanting and hurling stones and metal bars at police officers.
Segments of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox community have defied restrictions on religious gatherings intended to contain the country’s coronavirus outbreak, even as the insular community has seen its own cases soar.
Israel went into a second nationwide lockdown last month after developing one of the worst outbreaks in the world on a per capita basis.
She’s 13, and the source of a family’s COVID-19 outbreak
Adolescents who contract COVID-19 usually do not get as sick as adults and often experience few if any symptoms, but they can spread the novel coronavirus that causes the disease to others.
Scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the health departments of four states — Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts and Rhode Island — described a 13-year-old girl who became infected with the coronavirus just before a three-week family gathering. Eleven other relatives, including her mother, her father, two brothers and two grandparents, also became infected.
“This outbreak highlights several important issues,” wrote the authors, led by Dr. Noah G. Schwartz of the CDC, in the article, which was published Monday. “First, children and adolescents can serve as the source for COVID-19 outbreaks within families, even when their symptoms are mild.”
The finding, which appeared in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, may also fit with claims that teenagers are more likely to become infected and spread the virus than younger children.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee loosened some restrictions yesterday on a range of businesses and activities, from movie theaters to restaurants and sports. This comes despite a recent uptick in coronavirus cases. For many local theaters, though, it isn't enough to reopen the doors. Find the latest on what you can and can't do in each county.
Bellevue students may be among the first in the Seattle area to return to classrooms under a timeline unveiled yesterday.
The United States' top military leaders are in quarantine because a senior Coast Guard official tested positive after meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The U.S. Surgeon General has been cited for breaking Hawaii's coronavirus rules.
UW says it can't do much to contain the outbreak on Greek Row, as cases multiply and students report that the effects of big parties are spilling beyond sororities and fraternities. Cases are climbing at the University of Oregon, too.
The latest on the White House outbreak
How to send an infected president back on the campaign trail? President Donald Trump's team is grappling with that question as he itches to get out and debate Joe Biden next week, even as the coronavirus that put Trump in the hospital sickens more of his aides.
Trump called an abrupt end to negotiations on COVID-19 relief yesterday, despite a dire warning from the Fed about the deteriorating economy. But hours later, he called on Congress to approve direct payments to most Americans, along with billions for airlines and small businesses.
Facebook removed a new post by Trump that misleadingly suggests COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu. Twitter added a warning about the misinformation.
From columnist Danny Westneat: "You didn’t really think he’d change after getting COVID, did you?"
