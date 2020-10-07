A range of businesses and activities in Washington state will soon be allowed to start up again, depending on their county’s status in Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan. This comes despite a recent uptick in infections in Washington. Inslee described Tuesday’s orders as “targeted things to show how we can do this in a safe way.”

President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House earlier this week after being treated for COVID-19 at Walter Reed military hospital, says he’s eager to return to the campaign trail. His team is grappling with how to do that safely, especially as he sickens more of his aides.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising

Advertising