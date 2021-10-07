At the same time, a health clinic in Colorado opted to deny organ transplants, under most circumstances, to patients who have not received the coronavirus vaccine. Health officials cited studies showing that organ transplant patients who are unvaccinated are much more likely to die from COVID-19.
Los Angeles city council leaders approved a vaccine mandate requiring anyone ages12 and up entering a bar, restaurant, gym or other public space to be fully vaccinated.
Biden, a convert to mandates, making economic case for shots
President Joe Biden is wielding his weapon of last resort in the nation’s fight against COVID-19, as he champions vaccination requirements across the country in an effort to force the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults to roll up their sleeves.
It’s a tactic he never wanted to employ — and had ruled out before he took office — but one that he feels he was forced into by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to get the lifesaving shots and jeopardized the lives of others and the nation’s economic recovery.
In coming weeks, more than 100 million Americans will be subject to vaccine requirements ordered by Biden — and his administration is encouraging employers to take additional steps voluntarily that would push vaccines on people or subject them to onerous testing requirements.
Forcing people to do something they don’t want to do is rarely a winning political strategy. But with the majority of the country already vaccinated and with industry on his side, Biden has emerged as an unlikely advocate of browbeating tactics to drive vaccinations.
Virus measures stop legal return of thousands to New Zealand
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — When Silvia Dancose’s daughter called in distress from Canada in August, Dancose flew over right away to comfort her. But now, after weeks of trying, she has no idea when she’ll be allowed to return home to New Zealand.
This week, Dancose found herself waiting in vain behind 17,000 others in an online queue. New Zealanders desperate to return to their home country are forced each week or so to enter a lottery for coveted beds in quarantine hotels.
As part of its effort to minimize the spread of the coronavirus, New Zealand requires all returning citizens and residents — whether vaccinated or not — to spend 14 days isolating in a hotel run by the military.
Because demand is far outstripping supply, New Zealanders are being locked out indefinitely, despite the right of return enshrined in New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements and in international law.
The quarantine system remains in place despite New Zealand’s government acknowledging this week that it can no longer wipe out the virus. The tight border controls, along with strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing, ensured New Zealand eliminated each outbreak of the virus for the first 18 months of the pandemic, but the delta variant has changed that.
The Washington State Patrol marked a striking turnaround on vaccinations, with the rate of vaccinated employees — now 93% — nearly doubling in a few weeks as their deadline nears. Tallies are climbing for the two largest local police departments in Washington, too.
There's a new vaccine strategy for children:Just one dose, for now. As several countries defer a second jab to reduce (already very small) risks, some experts say that idea hasn't received enough attention in the United States.
Dueling executive orders are flying as Idaho's leaders feud over COVID-19. First the governor left town, which unintentionally allowed his lieutenant to ban vaccine mandates (among other things). Now the still-traveling governor has issued an executive order overturning his rival's executive order. But this fight is apparently not over.
During WWII, getting a vaccine became synonymous with patriotism: "Science … helped us win the war." It was a time in which unassuming researchers seemed to work miracles with daring breakthroughs. But the moment also contained seeds of division and distrust that would metastasize across the country decades later during another hour of crisis. Here is a look at how we got to this point.