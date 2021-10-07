While COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations across the nation appear to be waning from the summer surge, officials are considering expanding and strengthening vaccine requirements to keep case rates low.

At the same time, a health clinic in Colorado opted to deny organ transplants, under most circumstances, to patients who have not received the coronavirus vaccine. Health officials cited studies showing that organ transplant patients who are unvaccinated are much more likely to die from COVID-19.

Los Angeles city council leaders approved a vaccine mandate requiring anyone ages12 and up entering a bar, restaurant, gym or other public space to be fully vaccinated.

