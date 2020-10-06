In Seattle, all playgrounds in city parks are set to officially reopen to the public Tuesday, with new rules, more than six months after they were closed.
Some Orthodox Jews bristle at NYC’s response to virus surge
Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many members are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer — social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism.
The latest blow: an order Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo temporarily closing public and private schools in several areas with large Orthodox populations. It will take effect Tuesday.
“People are very turned off and very burned out,” said Yosef Hershkop, a Hasidic Jew from Brooklyn who works for a chain of urgent-care centers. “It’s not like we’re the only people in New York getting COVID.”
People farther than six feet apart can get infected by tiny droplets that stay suspended in the air, the CDC acknowledged yesterday in a long-awaited update that adds to concerns about indoor spaces with poor ventilation.
Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced an altered mental state, ranging from confusion to delirium, the authors of a large new study report. After those patients went home, many were unable to handle routine daily tasks.
