Less than a week after announcing he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed military hospital and returned to the White House, where he’ll continue receiving treatment. His words and actions on Monday, and throughout his illness, have alarmed both the Secret Service and infectious-disease experts who say the president is being too cavalier about a virus that’s killed more than 210,000 Americans in less than a year.

Meanwhile, the White House has blocked safety guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration that would almost certainly have delayed the approval of potential vaccines until sometime after Nov. 3.

In Seattle, all playgrounds in city parks are set to officially reopen to the public Tuesday, with new rules, more than six months after they were closed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?

Ask discreetly, experts say, because shaming the person could put them on the defensive and make them much less likely to accommodate.

It might just be better off to avoid them if possible, the experts say.

Read the story here.

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin;
Some Orthodox Jews bristle at NYC’s response to virus surge

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, an Orthodox Jewish family crosses a street during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in the Borough Park neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many residents are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer – social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism that other groups avoid. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2020, file photo, an Orthodox Jewish family crosses a street during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in the Borough Park neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many residents are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer – social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism that other groups avoid. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many members are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer — social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism.

The latest blow: an order Monday from Gov. Andrew Cuomo temporarily closing public and private schools in several areas with large Orthodox populations. It will take effect Tuesday.

“People are very turned off and very burned out,” said Yosef Hershkop, a Hasidic Jew from Brooklyn who works for a chain of urgent-care centers. “It’s not like we’re the only people in New York getting COVID.”

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, an Orthodox Jewish man walks during Yom Kippur through the Midwood neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many residents are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer – social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism that other groups avoid. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, an Orthodox Jewish man walks during Yom Kippur through the Midwood neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Amid a new surge of COVID-19 in New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, many residents are reviving health measures that some had abandoned over the summer – social distancing, wearing masks. For many, there’s also a return of anger: They feel the city is singling them out for criticism that other groups avoid. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Read the story here.

—David Crary and Mariam Fam, The Associated Press

80-year-old dies after mask confrontation in NY bar

A New York man who was shoved to the ground after confronting another patron at a bar for not wearing a mask has died.

Rocco E. Sapienza, 80, was at a bar near Buffalo in September when he confronted Donald M. Lewinski, 65, for not wearing a mask, Erie County prosecutors said

The older man was shoved, then fell, hit his head and later died of his injuries, prosecutors alleged in documents charging Lewinski with criminally negligent homicide.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Dozens of University of Oregon students positive for virus

Dozens of University of Oregon students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university’s website showed on Monday that 57 coronavirus cases had been confirmed in the previous four days alone.

All of those cases involve students, but only one of the students lives in on-campus housing. The rest live off campus.

University of Oregon has reported a total of more than 200 cases since June 1.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance

Hikers begin their trek from the trailhead up the Coyote Trail at Bridle Trails State Park in Kirkland. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Hikers begin their trek from the trailhead up the Coyote Trail at Bridle Trails State Park in Kirkland. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

If you'd like to try trail running, Kirkland’s Bridle Trails State Park is a great place to start. And bring a mask in case you encounter fellow runners; here's how three common masks stack up for exercising.

This lovely fall weather is perfect for making creamy caramel mousse with roasted apples, teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind writes.

Chicken cutlets can stretch your dollar in delicious ways. Here's one.

There may be no joy in Mudville these days, but at least there’s still “Bull Durham.” Critic Moira Macdonald explains why you should watch it again and disappear into a different world.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)
A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump returned to the White House last night and immediately alarmed health experts by ripping off his face mask and urging Americans not to fear the deadly coronavirus that sent him to the hospital and has killed more than 210,000 people in this country. Inside the White House, though, that fear is spreading along with the virus (new cases include press secretary Kayleigh McEnany). And Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet,” his doctor said, holding back key details from the public. Follow the latest developments on the president and his condition. In Seattle and across the U.S., it's all left some COVID-19 survivors fuming.

People farther than six feet apart can get infected by tiny droplets that stay suspended in the air, the CDC acknowledged yesterday in a long-awaited update that adds to concerns about indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

The COVID-19 outbreak on UW’s Greek Row keeps worsening, with cases climbing more than 27% in just three days. Fall quarter began less than a week ago.

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced an altered mental state, ranging from confusion to delirium, the authors of a large new study report. After those patients went home, many were unable to handle routine daily tasks.

New testing sites are opening in South King County. Here's where else you can get tested.

Seattle parks' playgrounds reopen today with new guidelines, more than six months after they were closed to slow the virus' spread. Here's our county-by-county look at what else you can and can't do these days.

—Kris Higginson

Has the pandemic affected who you decide to vote for in local and state races? Reporter Paige Cornwell would like to speak with you for a story. She can be reached at 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com.

Seattle Times staff & news services

