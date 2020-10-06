Less than a week after announcing he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed military hospital and returned to the White House, where he’ll continue receiving treatment. His words and actions on Monday, and throughout his illness, have alarmed both the Secret Service and infectious-disease experts who say the president is being too cavalier about a virus that’s killed more than 210,000 Americans in less than a year.

Meanwhile, the White House has blocked safety guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration that would almost certainly have delayed the approval of potential vaccines until sometime after Nov. 3.

In Seattle, all playgrounds in city parks are set to officially reopen to the public Tuesday, with new rules, more than six months after they were closed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising