By
 

Less than a week after announcing he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed military hospital and returned to the White House, where he’ll continue receiving treatment. His words and actions on Monday, and throughout his illness, have alarmed both the Secret Service and infectious-disease experts who say the president is being too cavalier about a virus that’s killed more than 210,000 Americans in less than a year.

Meanwhile, the White House has blocked safety guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration that would almost certainly have delayed the approval of potential vaccines until sometime after Nov. 3.

In Seattle, all playgrounds in city parks are set to officially reopen to the public Tuesday, with new rules, more than six months after they were closed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while keeping your distance

Hikers begin their trek from the trailhead up the Coyote Trail at Bridle Trails State Park in Kirkland. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
Hikers begin their trek from the trailhead up the Coyote Trail at Bridle Trails State Park in Kirkland. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

If you'd like to try trail running, Kirkland’s Bridle Trails State Park is a great place to start. And bring a mask in case you encounter fellow runners; here's how three common masks stack up for exercising.

This lovely fall weather is perfect for making creamy caramel mousse with roasted apples, teen chef Sadie Davis-Suskind writes.

Chicken cutlets can stretch your dollar in delicious ways. Here's one.

There may be no joy in Mudville these days, but at least there’s still “Bull Durham.” Critic Moira Macdonald explains why you should watch it again and disappear into a different world.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)
A member of the cleaning staff sprays The James Brady Briefing Room of the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (Alex Brandon / The Associated Press)

President Donald Trump returned to the White House last night and immediately alarmed health experts by ripping off his face mask and urging Americans not to fear the deadly coronavirus that sent him to the hospital and has killed more than 210,000 people in this country. Inside the White House, though, that fear is spreading along with the virus (new cases include press secretary Kayleigh McEnany). And Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods yet,” his doctor said, holding back key details from the public. Follow the latest developments on the president and his condition. In Seattle and across the U.S., it's all left some COVID-19 survivors fuming.

People farther than six feet apart can get infected by tiny droplets that stay suspended in the air, the CDC acknowledged yesterday in a long-awaited update that adds to concerns about indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

The COVID-19 outbreak on UW’s Greek Row keeps worsening, with cases climbing more than 27% in just three days. Fall quarter began less than a week ago.

Nearly one-third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experienced an altered mental state, ranging from confusion to delirium, the authors of a large new study report. After those patients went home, many were unable to handle routine daily tasks.

New testing sites are opening in South King County. Here's where else you can get tested.

Seattle parks' playgrounds reopen today with new guidelines, more than six months after they were closed to slow the virus' spread. Here's our county-by-county look at what else you can and can't do these days.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Has the pandemic affected who you decide to vote for in local and state races? Reporter Paige Cornwell would like to speak with you for a story. She can be reached at 206-464-2530 or pcornwell@seattletimes.com.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories