People living in the U.S. will soon have an easier time scoring a quick at-home COVID-19 test following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Acon Laboratories to mass-produce testing kits.
Meanwhile, a study from Pfizer and Kaiser Permanente researchers found that the Pfizer vaccine is 90% effective when it comes to preventing coronavirus hospitalizations for up to six months. The vaccine also showed 93% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations from the delta variant.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
- How to properly wear a face mask to slow the spread of coronavirus
- How to improve your mask’s protection against COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts
- The delta variant and kids: Parents’ questions on school, masks answered
More
Sweden suspends Moderna vaccine for those 30 and under
Swedish health authorities on Wednesday suspended the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for those ages 30 and under, saying the move was done out of precaution.
The reason for the pausing is “signals of an increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium” — the double-walled sac containing the heart and the roots of the main vessels, Sweden’s Public Health Agency said in a statement. “The risk of being affected is very small.”
U.S. and European regulators caution that both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines appear linked to a rare reaction in teenagers and young adults — chest pain and heart inflammation. The Swedish health authorities said that the heart symptoms “usually go away on their own,” but they must be assessed by a doctor.
New preliminary Nordic analyzes indicate that the connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine, especially after the second dose, the agency said.
Idaho’s governor left the state. His lieutenant governor took power and banned state vaccine mandates.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little left the state Tuesday. His second-in-command — empowered with executive authority in his absence — used that power to pick an old fight.
As acting governor, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a Republican, issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon banning state officials from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” from new or current employees. Little quickly promised to undo McGeachin’s order as soon as he returned from touring the U.S.-Mexico border with a group of fellow Republican governors.
This is the second time the state’s top two officials have battled after Little left the state and McGeachin seized the opportunity to issue an executive order in his absence. While Little attended a Republican governors’ conference in Nashville in May, McGeachin banned local governments from issuing mask mandates. Little, saying he wanted those local governments to have control over their communities, rescinded her order when he returned the next day.
Idaho’s constitution requires the lieutenant governor to take over when the governor is out of state. The top two elected leaders run for office separately, not on a joint ticket.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
One-third of Seattle cops haven’t submitted proof of vaccination as their deadline approaches. "We have to assume we have hundreds of unvaccinated individuals," the interim chief wrote as top brass planned for possible staffing problems.
A King County woman has become the first person in Washington state to die from a rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, local health officials say. It's important to understand the context as health officials emphasize how rare this is.
One hospital system is denying transplants to unvaccinated people in "almost all situations," including a woman with 12 percent of her kidney function left.
Kaiser Permanente has suspended more than 2,000 workers who didn’t get vaccines. Another health system is amping up pressure in a different way: Workers with unvaccinated spouses will pay more for insurance.
Eight days into the school year, all five of Amber Cessac’s daughters had COVID-19. “Parents are exhausted on a level we’ve not seen before,” a psychologist says as schools become a constant worry for many. But in one state where skyrocketing infections keep shutting down schools, most kids are still unmasked and unvaccinated.
Most Read Local Stories
- King County woman confirmed to have died from rare J&J vaccine complication
- Non-bargaining, exempt Washington state workers get more time to get COVID-19 shots under Inslee mandate
- Thousands of Washington home-care workers, represented by SEIU 775, remain exempt from Gov. Inslee's vaccine mandate
- Brrrr! Get out the sweaters, turn on the heat: A cold front's on the way to the Seattle area
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 5: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW