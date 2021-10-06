People living in the U.S. will soon have an easier time scoring a quick at-home COVID-19 test following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of Acon Laboratories to mass-produce testing kits.

Meanwhile, a study from Pfizer and Kaiser Permanente researchers found that the Pfizer vaccine is 90% effective when it comes to preventing coronavirus hospitalizations for up to six months. The vaccine also showed 93% effectiveness in preventing hospitalizations from the delta variant.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

