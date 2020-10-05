As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, updates about his condition have contradicted each other and fueled confusion. The president received supplemental oxygen on Saturday and is being treated with a powerful steroid amid indications of possible lung damage. But that didn’t stop him from waving to supporters yesterday in a motorcade trip that left Secret Service agents and medical experts aghast. Trump’s doctor said the president might go home today — even as he announced the use of the steroid, which is recommended only for the very ill. Find the latest developments here, along with help separating what’s known, and what isn’t, about Trump’s condition. Meanwhile, the challenges facing his campaign are enormous as VP Mike Pence steps into the spotlight.

Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democratic presidential nominee again tested negative yesterday. Both U.S. senators from Washington state have also tested negative for the virus, they confirmed this weekend.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising

Advertising