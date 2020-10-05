By
 

As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, updates about his condition have contradicted each other and fueled confusion. The president received supplemental oxygen on Saturday and is being treated with a powerful steroid amid indications of possible lung damage. But that didn’t stop him from waving to supporters yesterday in a motorcade trip that left Secret Service agents and medical experts aghast. Trump’s doctor said the president might go home today — even as he announced the use of the steroid, which is recommended only for the very ill. Find the latest developments here, along with help separating what’s known, and what isn’t, about Trump’s condition. Meanwhile, the challenges facing his campaign are enormous as VP Mike Pence steps into the spotlight.

Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democratic presidential nominee again tested negative yesterday. Both U.S. senators from Washington state have also tested negative for the virus, they confirmed this weekend.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Malaysia PM quarantines as Cabinet minister tests positive for virus

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday he will self-quarantine after a Cabinet minister he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, as new cases in the country hit a record high.

Muhyiddin had chaired an Oct. 3 meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who confirmed Monday he has been hospitalized for treatment.

In Putrajaya, Malaysia, a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gets her temperature taken at a shopping mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Thursday's new COVID-19 infections show the highest increase since the Movement Control Order phase began on June 9. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)
In Putrajaya, Malaysia, a woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus gets her temperature taken at a shopping mall on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Thursday’s new COVID-19 infections show the highest increase since the Movement Control Order phase began on June 9. (Vincent Thian / The Associated Press)

New virus cases hit a record daily high of 432 on Monday, bringing Malaysia’s tally to 12,813 with 137 deaths. Nearly half were from a prison in a northern state, and 130 were in Sabah.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Indoor dining: How to spot the coronavirus risks

Dinner service at Peter Luger Steak House in Great Neck, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 2020. Experts suggest signs to look for, and situations to avoid, as restaurants reopen. (Johnny Milano / The New York Times)
Dinner service at Peter Luger Steak House in Great Neck, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 2020. Experts suggest signs to look for, and situations to avoid, as restaurants reopen. (Johnny Milano / The New York Times)

The risk of coronavirus transmission is lower for outdoor than for indoor dining in almost every case, and the safest course of all is staying at home. But if you do decide to eat inside a restaurant, try to go at an hour when it’s less crowded. Before you sit down, take a quick look around. If the management doesn’t seem to be taking things like airflow and masks seriously, public health experts suggest eating somewhere else.

“A poorly ventilated indoor space with people talking is the virus’s dream,” said Lindsey J. Leininger, a clinical professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

When should you leave? When is it safe to stay?

Read the story here.

—The New York Times

Huge questions for UK govt after spike in virus cases

The British government faced questions Monday over its coronavirus testing system after a tripling in the number of daily positive cases over the weekend that was blamed on a technical glitch.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to make a statement to lawmakers later Monday after the opposition Labour Party asked the government to explain why the cases were not tabulated when they should have been.

A protester holds a sign at an anti coronavirus lockdown protest in Old Market Square, Nottingham, England, after a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases came into place in England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
A protester holds a sign at an anti coronavirus lockdown protest in Old Market Square, Nottingham, England, after a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases came into place in England, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

The latest problems to afflict the U.K.’s test and trace program emerged over the weekend when public health officials revealed that a total of 15,841 virus cases weren’t tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases — and warned of a difficult period ahead.

Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.” He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.

Read the story here.

Indians wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 test report in Jammu, India, Monday, Oct.5, 2020. India, the second worst-affected nation in the world after the United States, is witnessing a sustained decline in new coronavirus infections and active virus cases have remained below the million mark for 14 consecutive days. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Indians wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 test report in Jammu, India, Monday, Oct.5, 2020. India, the second worst-affected nation in the world after the United States, is witnessing a sustained decline in new coronavirus infections and active virus cases have remained below the million mark for 14 consecutive days. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
—The Associated Press
Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever

Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December.

Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.

Holiday knick-knacks stand are displayed for Christmas shoppers Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a Lowes store in Northglenn, Colo. Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Holiday knick-knacks stand are displayed for Christmas shoppers Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at a Lowes store in Northglenn, Colo. Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

And with more people expected to shop online, retailers are trying to avoid a rush of orders closer to Christmas, which could lead to late packages and more expensive shipping. Many had a hard time keeping up with the surge in buying when shoppers were locked down in their homes during the early days of the pandemic. Even Amazon, which has spent 25 years building warehouses and a delivery network, had to hire an additional 175,000 workers to meet demand.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

How can students learn online if they don’t know the language?

Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times
Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times

Experts and educators say distance learning is likely exacerbating existing educational disparities, especially for the 134,000 public school students in Washington who are also learning to speak English.

The ongoing crisis has had an “added social-emotional impact for our multilingual English learners,” said Veronica Gallardo, Washington’s director of migrant and bilingual education.

But this pattern isn’t necessarily fixed in stone. And as the country’s nearly 5 million English learners continue treading in yet another disrupted semester, the factors that helped other school systems avoid failing them could teach Washington’s school leaders valuable lessons.

Read the story here.

—Alia Wong / Special to The Seattle Times

President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The brief motorcade trip left Secret Service agents and medical experts aghast because it endangered those in the vehicle with the president and violated medical protocols. Trump was admitted to the hospital Friday after contracting COVID-19. (Anthony Peltier / The Associated Press)
President Donald Trump drives past supporters gathered outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. The brief motorcade trip left Secret Service agents and medical experts aghast because it endangered those in the vehicle with the president and violated medical protocols. Trump was admitted to the hospital Friday after contracting COVID-19. (Anthony Peltier / The Associated Press)

The coronavirus outbreak in UW’s Greek system has grown to at least 158 cases. Should the university crack down on fraternities and sororities? That approach has perils.

Fewer children are getting vaccinations in Washington since coronavirus hit. Health officials now worry that outbreaks of preventable diseases will stress the health-care system.

More than 500 Regal cinemas in the U.S. will close after the latest potential blockbuster — and lifeline — was postponed. (In Washington state, indoor theaters are allowed to operate under tight limits in some counties. Here's our county-by-county look at what you can and can't do these days.)

Drinking has risen most sharply in women and middle-aged people, according to a new study that lays out how alcohol use has changed during the pandemic.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories