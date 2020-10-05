As President Donald Trump battles COVID-19, updates about his condition have contradicted each other and fueled confusion. The president received supplemental oxygen on Saturday and is being treated with a powerful steroid amid indications of possible lung damage. But that didn’t stop him from waving to supporters yesterday in a motorcade trip that left Secret Service agents and medical experts aghast. Trump’s doctor said the president might go home today — even as he announced the use of the steroid, which is recommended only for the very ill. Find the latest developments here, along with help separating what’s known, and what isn’t, about Trump’s condition. Meanwhile, the challenges facing his campaign are enormous as VP Mike Pence steps into the spotlight.
Joe Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, said the Democratic presidential nominee again tested negative yesterday. Both U.S. senators from Washington state have also tested negative for the virus, they confirmed this weekend.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
New Jersey governor: Trump fundraiser ‘put lives at risk’
President Donald Trump’s golf club fundraiser just hours before he announced he had coronavirus was wrong and “put lives at risk,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
Murphy called the trip the “wrong decision at every level” and said it should have been canceled. The state is trying to keep tabs on the 206 attendees and 19 workers in an effort to thwart a potential outbreak stemming from the large gathering Thursday, which included an indoor roundtable with the president that one attendee said lasted 45 minutes or more, he said.
“The actions leading up to and following this event have put lives at risk,” Murphy said at an afternoon news conference. “This is very much a race against the clock.”
Murphy, a Democrat, made several television appearances Monday, saying state and federal officials were still working on contact tracing. He urged anyone at the club while the president was there to quarantine for two weeks.
Governor orders some NYC schools closed amid virus flare-up
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he’s ordering schools in certain New York City neighborhoods closed within a day in an attempt to halt a flare-up of the coronavirus.
The governor took the action a day after the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, asked the state for permission to reinstate restrictions on businesses and schools in nine ZIP codes in Brooklyn and Queens where the virus was spreading more quickly.
The mayor’s plan, which required state approval, would close about 100 public schools and 200 private schools including religious schools.
COVID-19 outbreak in UW’s Greek system grows to 163 cases
Five more students in the University of Washington's Greek system have tested positive as of 8 a.m. Monday, bringing the Greek row outbreak's total tally to 163 students in 12 fraternities and sororities, according to the school.
It's the second such outbreak to strike the UW's Greek system since June.
The recent outbreak on the Seattle campus stood at 104 cases among nine fraternity and sorority houses on Thursday, then grew to 144 cases in 11 houses by Saturday afternoon and, by 5 p.m. Sunday, totaled 158 cases in 12 houses.
The growing numbers underscore the difficulties in managing a modern urban college campus during a pandemic.
Public health officials say it’s also yet another sign that Seattle-area residents need to remain vigilant about the virus.
New Polish education minister tests positive for coronavirus
The official swearing-in of Poland’s reshuffled government was postponed Monday and some members were put into quarantine after one of the ministers tested positive for COVID-19.
The ceremony had been planne for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, tested positive for the coronavirus and went into quarantine.
Clorox wipes are still the hard-to-find pandemic item
For six months, May Vanegas hunted her prey.
She scoured grocery stores. She arrived at Target and Walmart early in the morning, hoping to catch a delivery. She followed social media accounts, searching for clues on where her quarry was last sighted in her area.
And then, finally, one day in mid-September when the 41-year-old mother of two teenagers stopped at her local Target in San Antonio, she stumbled across what she had long been stalking: Clorox disinfecting wipes.
“My daughter and I started screaming in the store, ‘Oh, my god! Oh, my god!’” Vanegas said. “I had given up looking for them in the last month. I had lost all hope.”
Informed that the store was allowing shoppers to buy only a single canister, Vanegas and her daughter each grabbed one. The two canisters of Clorox wipes are now displayed on the kitchen counter at Vanegas’ home, trophies from this strange time when American life has been completely upended by the coronavirus.
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus
President Donald Trump’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Monday, she said in a statement posted on Twitter.
McEnany said she isn’t experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” she said.
Trump continues to recuperate from the disease at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. A number of his aides other than McEnany have also tested positive, including his campaign manager, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and one of his personal assistants.
Malaysia PM quarantines as Cabinet minister tests positive for virus
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Monday he will self-quarantine after a Cabinet minister he was in contact with tested positive for the coronavirus, as new cases in the country hit a record high.
Muhyiddin had chaired an Oct. 3 meeting attended by Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, who confirmed Monday he has been hospitalized for treatment.
New virus cases hit a record daily high of 432 on Monday, bringing Malaysia’s tally to 12,813 with 137 deaths. Nearly half were from a prison in a northern state, and 130 were in Sabah.
Indoor dining: How to spot the coronavirus risks
The risk of coronavirus transmission is lower for outdoor than for indoor dining in almost every case, and the safest course of all is staying at home. But if you do decide to eat inside a restaurant, try to go at an hour when it’s less crowded. Before you sit down, take a quick look around. If the management doesn’t seem to be taking things like airflow and masks seriously, public health experts suggest eating somewhere else.
“A poorly ventilated indoor space with people talking is the virus’s dream,” said Lindsey J. Leininger, a clinical professor at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.
When should you leave? When is it safe to stay?
Huge questions for UK govt after spike in virus cases
The British government faced questions Monday over its coronavirus testing system after a tripling in the number of daily positive cases over the weekend that was blamed on a technical glitch.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock is due to make a statement to lawmakers later Monday after the opposition Labour Party asked the government to explain why the cases were not tabulated when they should have been.
The latest problems to afflict the U.K.’s test and trace program emerged over the weekend when public health officials revealed that a total of 15,841 virus cases weren’t tabulated from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.
WHO: 10% of world’s people may have been infected with virus
The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday its “best estimates” indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus — more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases — and warned of a difficult period ahead.
Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking to a special session of the WHO’s 34-member executive board focusing on COVID-19, said the figures vary from urban to rural, and between different groups, but that ultimately it means “the vast majority of the world remains at risk.” He said the pandemic would continue to evolve, but that tools exist to suppress transmission and save lives.
Pandemic pushes start of holiday shopping earlier than ever
Add last-minute holiday shopping to the list of time-honored traditions being upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Retailers are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever this year in hopes of avoiding big in-store crowds and shipping bottlenecks in November and December.
Stores like Best Buy, Macy’s, and Target typically offer their biggest Black Friday deals over Thanksgiving weekend, but now they’re starting them in October so people don’t crowd their stores later, creating a potentially dangerous situation during a pandemic.
And with more people expected to shop online, retailers are trying to avoid a rush of orders closer to Christmas, which could lead to late packages and more expensive shipping. Many had a hard time keeping up with the surge in buying when shoppers were locked down in their homes during the early days of the pandemic. Even Amazon, which has spent 25 years building warehouses and a delivery network, had to hire an additional 175,000 workers to meet demand.
How can students learn online if they don’t know the language?
Experts and educators say distance learning is likely exacerbating existing educational disparities, especially for the 134,000 public school students in Washington who are also learning to speak English.
The ongoing crisis has had an “added social-emotional impact for our multilingual English learners,” said Veronica Gallardo, Washington’s director of migrant and bilingual education.
But this pattern isn’t necessarily fixed in stone. And as the country’s nearly 5 million English learners continue treading in yet another disrupted semester, the factors that helped other school systems avoid failing them could teach Washington’s school leaders valuable lessons.
The coronavirus outbreak in UW’s Greek system has grown to at least 158 cases. Should the university crack down on fraternities and sororities? That approach has perils.
Fewer children are getting vaccinations in Washington since coronavirus hit. Health officials now worry that outbreaks of preventable diseases will stress the health-care system.
More than 500 Regal cinemas in the U.S. will close after the latest potential blockbuster — and lifeline — was postponed. (In Washington state, indoor theaters are allowed to operate under tight limits in some counties. Here's our county-by-county look at what you can and can't do these days.)
Drinking has risen most sharply in women and middle-aged people, according to a new study that lays out how alcohol use has changed during the pandemic.
