Meanwhile, federal authorities charged a Michigan nurse with stealing coronavirus vaccination cards from the hospital where she worked and selling them to unvaccinated individuals at $150-$200 during a period of over four months.
Will Washington's highest-paid employee lose his job? There's no reason to believe WSU football coach Nick Rolovich got a vaccine in time to comply with the state's mandate. That leaves one path: an exemption. A look at how that works shows the end of this saga could get really messy.
Everyone, please stay as healthy as possible because this is really not the time to need care, Seattle-area hospitals are warning. They're worried about an exodus of unvaccinated health care workers who didn't get their shots in time to meet the mandate. Some state workers will get extra time to comply, Gov. Jay Inslee's administration said yesterday.
Alaska villagers tried to keep out COVID-19 by putting a gate on the only road in and taking turns guarding it around the clock. For remote places like Tanacross, hours away from the closest hospital, the dangers are high as Alaska sees one of the nation's sharpest COVID-19 surges.