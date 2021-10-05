By
 

Washington health officials on Monday urged state residents to stay as healthy as possible as the deadline for state workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine approaches in a couple of weeks. Officials cited worries that the inability of unvaccinated health employees to work may place additional strains on hospitals already struggling with staffing.

Meanwhile, federal authorities charged a Michigan nurse with stealing coronavirus vaccination cards from the hospital where she worked and selling them to unvaccinated individuals at $150-$200 during a period of over four months.

In a move following Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster shot as evidence continues to highlight that elderly and high-risk groups may need additional safeguards against the virus.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Will Washington's highest-paid employee lose his job? There's no reason to believe WSU football coach Nick Rolovich got a vaccine in time to comply with the state's mandate. That leaves one path: an exemption. A look at how that works shows the end of this saga could get really messy.

Everyone, please stay as healthy as possible because this is really not the time to need care, Seattle-area hospitals are warning. They're worried about an exodus of unvaccinated health care workers who didn't get their shots in time to meet the mandate. Some state workers will get extra time to comply, Gov. Jay Inslee's administration said yesterday.

People who got the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines could get booster shots as soon as this month. J&J today sought U.S. approval, touting how a second dose revs up immunity. Meanwhile, a new study details how Pfizer's vaccine holds up against the delta variant.

Alaska villagers tried to keep out COVID-19 by putting a gate on the only road in and taking turns guarding it around the clock. For remote places like Tanacross, hours away from the closest hospital, the dangers are high as Alaska sees one of the nation's sharpest COVID-19 surges.

