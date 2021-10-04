Last week, the U.S. reached another pandemic milestone, surpassing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19. The record came just as hospitalizations started to dip slightly.
In schools, the debate over vaccine mandates continues. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and staff. Those who have not gotten at least their first shot face suspension without pay on Monday.
Meanwhile, California is poised to enact the first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren once the government has fully vetted the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
The COVID-19 patient’s health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor’s diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn’t think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.
Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn’t hold back in his response: “You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,’” he said.
Such exchanges have become all-too-common for medical workers who are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation that have made it exasperating to treat unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven surge.
The Associated Press asked six doctors from across the country to describe the types of misinformation and denial they see on a daily basis and how they respond to it.
They describe being aggravated at the constant requests to be prescribed the veterinary parasite drug Ivermectin, with patients lashing out at doctors when they are told that it’s not a safe coronavirus treatment. An Illinois family practice doctor has patients tell him that microchips are embedded in vaccines as part of a ploy to take over people’s DNA. A Louisiana doctor has resorted to showing patients a list of ingredients in Twinkies, reminding those who are skeptical about the makeup of vaccines that everyday products have lots of safe additives that no one really understands.
Israel tightens COVID ‘green pass’ rules, sparking protest
Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days.
Israel is the first country to make a booster shot a requirement for its digital vaccination passport. The move is widely seen as a step to encourage booster vaccination among those who have yet to receive a third dose.
Scores of Israelis staged demonstrations around the country in protest of the green pass system, with convoys of cars clogging morning commutes as many Israelis returned to work Sunday after September’s Jewish High Holidays. Opponents of the system said it is a form of forced vaccination.
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand’s government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer.
Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing. Until recently, that elimination strategy had worked remarkably well for the country of 5 million, which has reported just 27 virus deaths.
But that changed when the more contagious delta variant somehow escaped from a quarantine facility in August after it was brought into the country from a traveler returning from Australia.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Kristina Bowman thought her Mukilteo family was doing all the right things to avoid COVID-19, then everyone fell ill. Soon after that, pediatric cases in Washington began climbing, eventually hitting a new peak. Doctors are urging vaccines for every family member who can get them, and early testing even if symptoms seem like just a cold.
Today is the last day many Washington state employees, educators and health care workers can get vaccines to meet their deadline, and some workers who haven't shown proof are already getting separation notices. A possible preview for Washington: New York City, where school staffers must be vaccinated when the bell rings today. Here's how the day is going.
Make unvaccinated people pay? They've already cost up to $850 million in Washington state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says U.S. is "turning the corner" on the latest COVID-19 surge. It doesn't look like that yet in Alaska, where doctors at one hospital found themselves locked in an agonizing debate over who should get the final bed.
"Wow, this sounds like a great trip," J.R. Kroll thought when his wife gave him a birthday vacation to Iceland. They packed their proof of vaccination and negative COVID tests — but Kroll's dream trip turned into 10 days quarantined alone in a "cruddy" hotel room.
