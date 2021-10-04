Last week, the U.S. reached another pandemic milestone, surpassing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19. The record came just as hospitalizations started to dip slightly.

In schools, the debate over vaccine mandates continues. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and staff. Those who have not gotten at least their first shot face suspension without pay on Monday.

Meanwhile, California is poised to enact the first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren once the government has fully vetted the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.

