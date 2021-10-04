Last week, the U.S. reached another pandemic milestone, surpassing 700,000 deaths from COVID-19. The record came just as hospitalizations started to dip slightly.
In schools, the debate over vaccine mandates continues. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor denied an emergency appeal to block New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and staff. Those who have not gotten at least their first shot face suspension without pay on Monday.
Meanwhile, California is poised to enact the first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren once the government has fully vetted the vaccine for two age groups — 12 to 15 and 5 to 11.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
COVID-19 is once again in retreat.
The reasons remain somewhat unclear, and there is no guarantee that the decline in caseloads will continue. But the turnaround is now large enough — and been going on long enough — to deserve attention.
The number of new daily cases in the United States has fallen 35% since Sept. 1. Worldwide, cases have also dropped more than 30% since late August. “This is as good as the world has looked in many months,” Dr. Eric Topol of Scripps Research wrote last week.
The most encouraging news is that the most serious forms of COVID are also declining. The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID has fallen about 25% since Sept. 1. Daily deaths — which typically change direction a few weeks after cases and hospitalizations — have fallen 10% since Sept. 20. It is the first sustained decline in deaths since early summer.
These declines are consistent with a pattern that readers will recognize: COVID’s mysterious two-month cycle. Since the COVID virus began spreading in late 2019, cases have often surged for about two months — sometimes because of a variant, such as delta — and then declined for about two months.
Public health researchers do not understand why. Many popular explanations — such as seasonality or the ebbs and flows of mask wearing and social distancing — are clearly insufficient, if not wrong. The two-month cycle has occurred during different seasons of the year and occurred even when human behavior was not changing in obvious ways.
3 Swiss Guards who refused vaccination return to Switzerland
Three Vatican Swiss Guards who have refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 upon Holy See orders have voluntarily left the storied corps to return to Switzerland, a Swiss Guard official said Sunday.
Lt. Urs Breitenmoser told The Associated Press that all Swiss Guards had been asked to be vaccinated “to protect their health and that of the others they come into contact with as part of their service.”
Three other guardsmen are temporarily suspended from duty while they await vaccination, he said.
The prime duty of the all-male corps, with its colorful uniforms and plumed helmets, is to protect the pontiff. During the pandemic, the guardsmen on duty don protective surgical masks.
Pope Francis, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has repeatedly stressed the altruistic and health value of receiving the shots during the pandemic.
EU regulator OKs Pfizer vaccine booster for 18 and older
The European Union’s drug regulator gave its backing Monday to administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 and older.
The European Medicines Agency said the booster doses “may be considered at least 6 months after the second dose for people aged 18 years and older.”
The agency’s human medicines committee issued the recommendation after studying data for the Pfizer vaccine that showed a rise in antibody levels following boosters given around 6 months after the second dose in people from 18 to 55 years old.
The agency also said it supports giving a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine to people with severely weakened immune systems at least 28 days after their second shot.
COVID vaccine mandate takes effect for NYC teachers, staff
A COVID-19 vaccination requirement for teachers and other staff members took effect in New York City’s sprawling public school system Monday in a key test of the employee vaccination mandates now being rolled out across the country.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 95% of the city’s roughly 148,000 public school staffers had received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday morning, including 96% of teachers and 99% of principals.
Some 43,000 employees have gotten the shots since the mandate was announced Aug. 23, de Blasio said. The mayor had warned that unvaccinated school employees would be placed on unpaid leave and not be allowed to work this week. The city planned to bring in substitutes where needed.
Johnson & Johnson to seek FDA authorization for booster shot
Johnson & Johnson is planning to ask federal regulators early this week to authorize a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine, according to officials familiar with the company’s plans. The firm is the last of the three federally authorized vaccine providers to call for extra injections, amid mounting evidence that at least the elderly and other high-risk groups need more protection.
Federal officials have become increasingly worried that the more than 15 million Americans who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine face too much risk of severe COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday scheduled a meeting on Oct. 15 of its expert advisory committee to discuss whether to grant emergency use authorization of a booster shot of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.
That is part of a broader effort by the government to shore up the protection provided by all three vaccines. Regulators last month authorized a booster shot for many recipients of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and are contemplating doing the same this month for recipients of Moderna’s.
VA hospital nurse charged with stealing and selling COVID vaccination cards: ‘I charge $150 for these’
When a person messaged Bethann Kierczak requesting coronavirus vaccine cards earlier this spring, the registered nurse promised she would do her best, court records state.
Kierczak, a nurse at a Michigan Veterans Affairs hospital, had access to immunization records since she was responsible for administering the doses. But the requester, who is not identified in court records, needed 10 vaccine cards.
According to investigators, Kierczak explained that the request could take time because “this pharmacist seems to be a little protective of the cards, lol ... But if I can’t today I will have more chances through next week,” Kierczak allegedly said.
Federal authorities have since charged Kierczak with stealing authentic coronavirus vaccination cards from the VA hospital – along with vaccine lot numbers required to make the cards appear legitimate – and later reselling those cards for $150-$200.
She is among the latest people charged with selling coronavirus vaccine cards as some attempt to evade immunization requirements. Federal authorities have also seized thousands of fake vaccination cards destined for locations across the U.S.
Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates
Despite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is.
Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.
The head of UMass Memorial Health, the largest health system in central Massachusetts, said recently that regional hospitals were seeing nearly 20 times more COVID-19 patients than in June and there isn’t an ICU bed to spare.
Doctors grow frustrated over COVID-19 denial, misinformation
The COVID-19 patient’s health was deteriorating quickly at a Michigan hospital, but he was having none of the doctor’s diagnosis. Despite dangerously low oxygen levels, the unvaccinated man didn’t think he was that sick and got so irate over a hospital policy forbidding his wife from being at his bedside that he threatened to walk out of the building.
Dr. Matthew Trunsky didn’t hold back in his response: “You are welcome to leave, but you will be dead before you get to your car,’” he said.
Such exchanges have become all-too-common for medical workers who are growing weary of COVID-19 denial and misinformation that have made it exasperating to treat unvaccinated patients during the delta-driven surge.
The Associated Press asked six doctors from across the country to describe the types of misinformation and denial they see on a daily basis and how they respond to it.
They describe being aggravated at the constant requests to be prescribed the veterinary parasite drug Ivermectin, with patients lashing out at doctors when they are told that it’s not a safe coronavirus treatment. An Illinois family practice doctor has patients tell him that microchips are embedded in vaccines as part of a ploy to take over people’s DNA. A Louisiana doctor has resorted to showing patients a list of ingredients in Twinkies, reminding those who are skeptical about the makeup of vaccines that everyday products have lots of safe additives that no one really understands.
Israel tightens COVID ‘green pass’ rules, sparking protest
Israel restricted its COVID Green Pass on Sunday to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues. The new criteria mean that nearly 2 million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days.
Israel is the first country to make a booster shot a requirement for its digital vaccination passport. The move is widely seen as a step to encourage booster vaccination among those who have yet to receive a third dose.
Scores of Israelis staged demonstrations around the country in protest of the green pass system, with convoys of cars clogging morning commutes as many Israelis returned to work Sunday after September’s Jewish High Holidays. Opponents of the system said it is a form of forced vaccination.
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand’s government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a cautious plan to ease lockdown restrictions in Auckland, despite an outbreak there that continues to simmer.
Since early in the pandemic, New Zealand had pursued an unusual zero-tolerance approach to the virus through strict lockdowns and aggressive contact tracing. Until recently, that elimination strategy had worked remarkably well for the country of 5 million, which has reported just 27 virus deaths.
But that changed when the more contagious delta variant somehow escaped from a quarantine facility in August after it was brought into the country from a traveler returning from Australia.
Kristina Bowman thought her Mukilteo family was doing all the right things to avoid COVID-19, then everyone fell ill. Soon after that, pediatric cases in Washington began climbing, eventually hitting a new peak. Doctors are urging vaccines for every family member who can get them, and early testing even if symptoms seem like just a cold.
Today is the last day many Washington state employees, educators and health care workers can get vaccines to meet their deadline, and some workers who haven't shown proof are already getting separation notices. A possible preview for Washington: New York City, where school staffers must be vaccinated when the bell rings today. Here's how the day is going.
Make unvaccinated people pay? They've already cost up to $850 million in Washington state, columnist Danny Westneat writes.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says U.S. is "turning the corner" on the latest COVID-19 surge. It doesn't look like that yet in Alaska, where doctors at one hospital found themselves locked in an agonizing debate over who should get the final bed.
"Wow, this sounds like a great trip," J.R. Kroll thought when his wife gave him a birthday vacation to Iceland. They packed their proof of vaccination and negative COVID tests — but Kroll's dream trip turned into 10 days quarantined alone in a "cruddy" hotel room.
