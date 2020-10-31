Although Halloween looks a little different this year — with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging against traditional trick-or-treating to risk the spread of the coronavirus — local health officials are promising there’s still ways to have fun. Here are some creative ideas on how to celebrate the spooky holiday during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Washington has recorded its highest jump in daily cases since mid-July. Health officials, after confirming 1,016 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, declared that the fall surge has arrived.

