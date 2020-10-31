By
 

Although Halloween looks a little different this year — with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging against traditional trick-or-treating to risk the spread of the coronavirus — local health officials are promising there’s still ways to have fun. Here are some creative ideas on how to celebrate the spooky holiday during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, Washington has recorded its highest jump in daily cases since mid-July. Health officials, after confirming 1,016 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, declared that the fall surge has arrived.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Is the COVID-19 risk on airplanes really that low? Here’s what experts say

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a virtually empty plane bound for Orlando, Fla., for takeoff at Kansas City International Airport in May. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press) Less
A Southwest Airlines flight attendant prepares a virtually empty plane bound for Orlando, Fla., for takeoff at Kansas City International Airport in May. (Charlie Riedel / Associated Press) Less

By Hugo MartinLos Angeles Times

With the demand for air travel still in a slump, the airline industry is promoting studies that suggest the risk of contracting the coronavirus while flying is low.

Although healthcare experts say the air filtration system in most commercial planes helps reduce the risk of being infected, they point out that the studies have limitations and the results are not all definitive.

Delta Air Lines and two of the world’s largest airline-industry trade groups have promoted the recent studies as they seek to ease the fear of flying during a pandemic that has killed more than a million people worldwide.

Read the full story here.

—The Los Angeles Times
Advertising

Connect with us

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories