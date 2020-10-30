The race to approve a coronavirus vaccine continues in the United States, and the federal government has asked Washington state to be ready to distribute doses as soon as Nov. 15. This week, the state Department of Health sent letters to local health care providers with instructions on how to prepare to enroll as vaccine providers.
"We have pandemic fatigue ... the virus doesn't care." The U.S. is in the worst stretch of the pandemic so far if you look at new COVID-19 cases, which topped half a million in the past week. Across the country, alarming signs point to a deepening crisis. One set of numbers is giving doctors hope, though: better survival rates.
Should kids be going door to door, trick-or-treating? Nooooo, public health officials say! Our FAQ Friday looks at ideas for safe Halloween fun and mask-friendly costumes. (Need more ideas? These unique and very 2020 costumes are flying off the shelves.) And, looking ahead, we're liking these ideas for creating a meaningful yet virtual Thanksgiving with loved ones.
