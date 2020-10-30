By
 

The race to approve a coronavirus vaccine continues in the United States, and the federal government has asked Washington state to be ready to distribute doses as soon as Nov. 15. This week, the state Department of Health sent letters to local health care providers with instructions on how to prepare to enroll as vaccine providers.

Health officials also say early data shows bringing students back into school buildings for in-person classes doesn’t seem to spur significant transmission, despite the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

"We have pandemic fatigue ... the virus doesn't care." The U.S. is in the worst stretch of the pandemic so far if you look at new COVID-19 cases, which topped half a million in the past week. Across the country, alarming signs point to a deepening crisis. One set of numbers is giving doctors hope, though: better survival rates.

There are some "hopeful signs" suggesting some schools can safely reopen, Washington state health officials say, but there are significant gaps in the data. In Seattle, only one public-school student is receiving special-education services in person right now.

Should kids be going door to door, trick-or-treating? Nooooo, public health officials say! Our FAQ Friday looks at ideas for safe Halloween fun and mask-friendly costumes. (Need more ideas? These unique and very 2020 costumes are flying off the shelves.) And, looking ahead, we're liking these ideas for creating a meaningful yet virtual Thanksgiving with loved ones.

Joe Biden's call for a national mask mandate is gaining traction among public health experts, although it would be far from simple. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is widening his split with top U.S. health officials as he talks about Californians' spaghetti, meat sauce and masks.

Federal inspectors cleared most U.S. nursing homes of any infection-control violations even as COVID-19 sickened and killed thousands. Those cleared included homes where infections were mounting during the inspections, as well as those that saw cases and deaths soar after inspectors left.

