The race to approve a coronavirus vaccine continues in the United States, and the federal government has asked Washington state to be ready to distribute doses as soon as Nov. 15. This week, the state Department of Health sent letters to local health care providers with instructions on how to prepare to enroll as vaccine providers.

Health officials also say early data shows bringing students back into school buildings for in-person classes doesn’t seem to spur significant transmission, despite the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide.

