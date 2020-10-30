The race to approve a coronavirus vaccine continues in the United States, and the federal government has asked Washington state to be ready to distribute doses as soon as Nov. 15. This week, the state Department of Health sent letters to local health care providers with instructions on how to prepare to enroll as vaccine providers.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 9 million with no end in sight
The United States, which reported its first known coronavirus case in Washington state 282 days ago, surpassed 9 million total infections Thursday, including more than half a million in the past week, as COVID-19 spiraled out of control in the lead-up to Election Day.
Across the country, alarming signs suggested the worst was yet to come: The nation reported more cases Thursday — at least 86,600 — than on any other single day. More than 20 states reported more cases over the past week than at any time during the pandemic. Patients were sent to field hospitals in El Paso, Texas, and the Milwaukee suburbs. Growing outbreaks led to new restrictions on businesses in Chicago. Zero states reported sustained declines in cases.
“There is no way to sugarcoat it — we are facing an urgent crisis, and there is an imminent risk to you, your family members, your friends, your neighbors,” said Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin, where hospitals have been strained, case numbers have exploded and more than 200 coronavirus deaths have been announced in the past week.
With the presidential election days away, the country is now averaging more than 75,000 new cases daily, the worst stretch of the pandemic by that measure. Deaths, which lag behind cases, remain far below their spring levels but have ticked upward to about 780 each day. More cases have been identified in the United States than in any other country, though some nations have higher per capita infection rates.
“This surge is larger than any other wave or surges that we’ve seen yet,” said Amanda Simanek, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Public Health, who said she was especially worried to see case numbers spiking just as colder weather forces more people indoors, where the virus can spread easily. “This is the pattern that may continue to happen if we don’t suppress the infection down to levels that are manageable.”
Recent data is almost uniformly grim.
Quarantine corner, Halloweekend edition
Seattle Aquarium’s creatures have seen a neat trick lately: divers carving pumpkins underwater. The aquarium will host a virtual event today presenting all its pumpkins and asking viewers to vote for the best.
Attention, maze masters: You can test your skill with our frightfully good, printable Halloween maze.
Here's what else you can do over this Halloweekend in the Seattle area.
These Seattle-area businesses got called out the most in COVID-19 complaints
At the Gold Bar Family Grocer in Snohomish County, a cashier wouldn’t wear a mask. At a tea and apothecary shop in Fremont, a sign on the door told customers to take them off. Fred Meyer made the list, too, of more than 64,000 coronavirus-related complaints that have flooded in about businesses across the state. We looked at the weirdly wide variety of Seattle-area businesses that racked up the most complaints.
‘Very confident’: NYC hospitals, nursing homes prepare for virus resurgence
Like battle-hardened veterans, New York City hospitals and nursing homes are bracing for a potential resurgence of coronavirus patients, drawing on lessons learned in the spring when the outbreak brought the nation’s largest city to its knees.
The new playbook derives from the apocalyptic days of March and April, when testing and resources were scarce, nursing homes were hard hit, emergency rooms overflowed, and funeral homes stacked corpses in refrigerated trailers.
Those insights, however hard won, make it far less likely that the city’s hospitals would collapse under a second wave of COVID-19, health care leaders said.
Halloween and COVID-19
Should kids be going door to door, trick-or-treating? Nooooo, public health officials say. Our FAQ Friday looks at how to have safe Halloween fun and mask-friendly costumes.
Need more ideas? These unique and very 2020 costumes are flying off the shelves.
And, looking ahead, we're liking these ideas for creating a meaningful yet virtual Thanksgiving with loved ones.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"We have pandemic fatigue ... the virus doesn't care." The U.S. is in the worst stretch of the pandemic so far if you look at new COVID-19 cases, which topped half a million in the past week. Across the country, alarming signs point to a deepening crisis. One set of numbers is giving doctors hope, though: better survival rates.
"Hopeful signs" suggest some schools can safely reopen, Washington state health officials say, but there are significant gaps in the data. In Seattle, only one public-school student is receiving special-education services in person right now.
Joe Biden's call for a national mask mandate is gaining traction among public health experts, although it would be far from simple. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is widening his split with top U.S. health officials as he talks about Californians' spaghetti, meat sauce and masks.
Federal inspectors cleared most U.S. nursing homes of any infection-control violations even as COVID-19 sickened and killed thousands. Those cleared included homes where infections were mounting during the inspections, as well as those that saw cases and deaths soar after inspectors left.
Connect with us
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- West Seattle motorists can't catch a break. Now First Avenue South Bridge needs urgent repairs. VIEW
- 'Wretched human being' for president: How the Spokane paper's bizarre plug for Trump revealed a hard truth
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 29: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- South King County has been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus VIEW
- Did your ballot reach its destination? Here's how to track it in Washington state