The Food and Drug Administration on Friday paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses — just a third of the amount given to teens and adults — for emergency use, and up to 28 million more American children could be eligible for vaccinations as early as next week. One more regulatory hurdle remains: On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make more detailed recommendations on which youngsters should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected shortly afterwards.
Two unions representing workers at the Port of Seattle have sued the Port over its mandate requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12. The lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction was filed earlier this week by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 117 and 763 in King County Superior Court. The unions argue that the executive director of the Port of Seattle, who enacted the mandate, does not have the authority to do so, and that such decisions are to be bargained.
Eleven states filed lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri. The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power. That lawsuit, along with one filed Friday by Texas and Thursday by Florida, brings to 12 the number of states challenging the Biden administration mandate in three federal courts. Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.
US appeals court gives greenlight to NY’s vaccine mandate
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals panel on Friday upheld New York state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, rejecting arguments by lawyers for doctors, nurses and other professionals that it did not adequately protect those with religious objections.
The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan reversed a decision by an upstate judge who had temporarily blocked vaccination requirements on the grounds that the mandate did not accommodate religious exemptions.
In a brief order, a panel of three 2nd Circuit judges also upheld a ruling by a Brooklyn judge who had found the mandate constitutional.
The appeals court said a written decision would follow at a later date.
Attorney Cameron Lee Atkinson, who argued before the appeals panel, said late Friday that he’s already drafting an appeal to bring to the U.S. Supreme Court. “New York’s mandate forces an abominable choice on New York health care workers: abandon their faith or lose their careers,” he said.
In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, commended the ruling, saying she had pledged to “take bold action to protect the health of all New Yorkers.”
Yes: U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds already safely got the shot, the only one available for children in the country.
Those ages 5 to 11 will get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the kid-size doses Friday, and next the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should get them.
A study found kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19. The 5- to 11-year-olds developed virus-fighting antibodies as strong as those of teens and young adults who got regular doses, with similar or fewer annoying reactions such as sore arms, fever or achiness.
The FDA assessed the safety of the kid-size doses in 3,100 vaccinated youngsters. Regulators deemed that enough data, considering the trove of safety information from hundreds of millions of larger doses given to adults and teens worldwide.
Very rarely, teens and young adults given the Pfizer vaccine or a similar one made by Moderna experience a serious side effect, heart inflammation, or what doctors call myocarditis. It’s mostly in young men or teen boys, and usually after the second dose. They tend to recover quickly, and after intense scrutiny U.S. health authorities concluded the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that small risk.
Seattle to offer hiring bonuses of up to $25K to attract more police officers, 911 dispatchers
As hundreds of unvaccinated city employees are placed on leave or facing termination, the city of Seattle will start offering hiring bonuses to Seattle Police Department and 911 dispatch hires to address “critical ongoing staffing challenges,” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office said late Friday.
Durkan announced an emergency order that would provide hiring bonuses of up to $25,000 for laterally hired and $10,000 for newly hired officers and staff to the SPD and the Community Safety and Communications Center.
Staffing in the city and nationwide had been strained by the pandemic, but took a further hit in Seattle last week when several hundred medically or religiously exempted employees were put on leave to await potential accommodations after Durkan’s citywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate went into effect.
Among those on leave were more than 170 first responders from SPD and the Seattle Fire Department.
“When residents call 911, they expect an officer to show up — and when they call the 911 emergency line, they expect that someone will answer the phone,” Durkan said in a news release. “Hiring, recruiting and training takes months, and we need to act now to ensure we can have trained and deployable staff. Seattle cannot keep waiting to address the real public safety officer hiring and retention crisis we are experiencing in Seattle right now.”
Facing pandemic burnout, Washington state health care workers join growing call for more long-term staff support
Nurses, pharmacists, technicians, therapists and aides and other health care workers in Washington are calling for more financial and sustainable support by hospitals as they work through the pandemic’s continued strain on the state’s medical systems.
Other front-line workers, such as grocery store employees, have received some hazard pay for their efforts during the pandemic, but health care employees have been largely excluded from that group.
Recent months of combating the infectious delta variant, combined with seeing increased virus misinformation and patient pushback on vaccinations, have worsened the stress, health care workers say.
“You hear (hospitals) call us heroes,” said Katy Brehe, a registered nurse and ECMO specialist at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “But we’re human like everyone else and we want working conditions that are safe for us.”
Last week, three of Washington’s largest labor unions for nurses and other health care employees issued a joint statement in an attempt to shed light on several potential policies they’d like to see hospitals implement, including ending mandatory overtime policies, offering retention bonuses for workers who have stayed on the job, providing incentive pay for those who take on extra shifts and giving “appropriate” orientation for workers who are temporarily moved to departments they don’t normally work in.
In a Friday statement, the Washington State Hospital Association said a “number of hospitals” have implemented strategies that WSNA, SEIU and UFCW are pushing for, though it declined to say which organizations have done so.
“We are very focused on retention of staff and are using many of the stop gap measures outlined in the comments from the unions to retain staff — including leveraging all available avenues to bring in more staff to alleviate the burden on existing staff,” the statement said. “Right now there just are not enough people to fill the staffing needs and in a national market, we are all competing for the same limited resource.”