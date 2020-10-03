Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
President Trump’s doctor will hold a briefing at 8 a.m. Pacific time. Watch here:
Chris Christie says he's tested positive for COVID-19
Pence to hold campaign event in Peoria, Arizona
Vice President Mike Pence will host a campaign rally in Peoria, Arizona, this week, the Trump campaign announced Saturday, a day after it said that previously scheduled events involving President Donald Trump would be postponed or held virtually.
The event will be held Thursday at the production facility of TYR Tactical, which sells bulletproof vests and other military gear.
Pence said Friday that he and his wife, Karen Pence, had tested negative for coronavirus.
—Paige Cornwell
AP source: Titans’ outbreak now up to 18 with 3 more results
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another Tennessee Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans had announced the latest results.
This is the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization has had a positive test result return. The Titans placed a cornerback from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 24.
Trump’s diagnosis shows US vulnerability to the coronavirus
President Donald Trump’s startling COVID-19 diagnosis serves as a cruel reminder of the pervasive spread of the coronavirus and shows how tenuous of a grip the nation has on the crisis, health experts said.
With U.S. infections rising for several weeks, Trump was one of about 40,000 Americans who learned they had tested positive when he broke the news early Friday. First lady Melania Trump also tested positive, and both were described as having mild symptoms. The president went to a military hospital for what the White House said was a precautionary visit of “a few days.” Some of his top advisers and allies also have tested positive recently.
“No one is entirely out of the virus’s reach, even those supposedly inside a protective bubble,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy with the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.
Trump's physician to provide update on president from Walter Reed
President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, is scheduled to provide an update on the president’s health at 8 a.m. from Walter Reed medical center. View the briefing live in the video above.
—Paige Cornwell
Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising questions about the timing of Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and whether additional senators may have been exposed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed the confirmation process is going “full steam ahead.”
North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis and Utah Sen. Mike Lee both said Friday that they had tested positive for the virus. Both attended a ceremony for Barrett at the White House on Sept. 25 with President Donald Trump, who announced Friday that he had tested positive and was later hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Lee, who did not wear a mask at the White House event, said he had “symptoms consistent with longtime allergies.” Tillis, who did wear a mask during the public portion of the event, said he has no symptoms. Both said they will quarantine for 10 days — ending just before Barrett’s confirmation hearings begin on Oct. 12.
