The country continues to anxiously await news of President Donald Trump’s condition, following his announcement this week that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the new coronavirus. On Friday, he developed a cough, fever and fatigue, and is expected to spend “a few days” at the hospital.

Meanwhile, several senators and reporters who were present or traveled with the president on Air Force One have also tested positive. And according to analysis published by The Washington Post Friday, coronavirus cases have risen in 33 states and Puerto Rico since late August, and at least a dozen states have reported rising hospitalizations in recent days.

President Trump’s doctor will hold a briefing at 8 a.m. Pacific time. Watch here: