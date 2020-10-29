By
 

Gatherings are a big reason behind the rise in cases in Washington, the state’s health officer said yesterday. The number of people infected and hospitalized rose between mid-September and mid-October, according to the state’s latest situation report. In particular, South King County is seeing high rates of positive tests compared to the rest of the county. Track the trends and know the key things to look for on the charts.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Live Updates:

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A major ransomware assault on the U.S. healthcare system is threatening patient care just as COVID-19 cases are spiking, the FBI warned last night. Independent security experts say the cyberattacks by a Russian-speaking criminal gang have hobbled at least five U.S. hospitals this week and could affect hundreds more.

Many Americans and Europeans are facing a new round of shutdowns as COVID-19 patients pour into hospitals. Globally, 2 million new cases have been reported in just a week, the fastest increase ever. Much of France is closing down again, and Germany is drastically reducing social life. U.S. National Guard troops with medical training are headed to central Europe, where doctors are terrified.

Health care workers transport a COVID-19 patient from an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Kyjov to a hospital in Brno, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. With cases surging in central Europe, some countries are calling in soldiers, firefighters, students and retired doctors to help shore up buckling health care systems. Many faced a shortage of medical personnel even before the pandemic, and now the virus has sickened many health workers, compounding the shortfall. (Petr David Josek / The Associated Press)
Health care workers transport a COVID-19 patient from an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Kyjov to a hospital in Brno, Czech Republic, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. With cases surging in central Europe, some countries are calling in soldiers, firefighters, students and retired doctors to help shore up buckling health care systems. Many faced a shortage of medical personnel even before the pandemic, and now the virus has sickened many health workers, compounding the shortfall. (Petr David Josek / The Associated Press)

In Washington, gatherings are a big reason behind the rise in cases, the state's health officer said yesterday. Track the trends and know the key things to look for on the charts.

How can you have a safe outdoor Thanksgiving? Some health experts don't recommend it at all. But if you do it, take steps to reduce the risks as much as possible.

President Donald Trump continues to flood the zone with false and misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic. "We saved 2 million lives, and we’re rounding the turn," he says. No, no and more no, fact-checkers counter.

The virus has finally arrived in one of the last unscathed parts of the world.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories