Gatherings are a big reason behind the rise in cases in Washington, the state’s health officer said yesterday. The number of people infected and hospitalized rose between mid-September and mid-October, according to the state’s latest situation report. In particular, South King County is seeing high rates of positive tests compared to the rest of the county. Track the trends and know the key things to look for on the charts.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live Updates:
Quarantine Corner: Ideas to help you get through the pandemic
What Seattle Freeze? Moving here during a pandemic may seem like a recipe for bone-chilling loneliness, but new Seattleites are finding ways to thaw it. “You can actually forge lifelong, lasting friendships from home, too,” says one woman who came here from the other Washington in June. Maybe the rest of us could learn from what’s working for the fresh arrivals.
Pandemic project of the week: We’re loving this sweet, sassy newspaper sculpture made for a beloved’s 85th birthday.
Taiwan marks 200 days without domestic COVID-19 infection
Taiwan hit 200 days without any domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, highlighting the island’s continued success at keeping the virus under control even as cases surge in other parts of the world.
Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control last reported a domestic case on April 12. CDC officials noted the milestone and thanked the public for playing a role, while urging people to continue to wear masks and to wash their hands often. Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has recorded 553 cases of COVID-19, and just seven deaths.
Taiwan has been pointed to as a success story in how to respond to the pandemic, especially considering its close business and tourism ties with China, where the virus first emerged late last year.
Coronavirus spreading rapidly in South King County as public health officials urge more testing
An Auburn road designated as a volcano evacuation route currently leads to a site set up to deal with a more immediate disaster: the coronavirus.
As it keeps spreading through South King County, hitting communities of color especially hard, Federal Way's mayor is worrying about another shutdown.
Above, firefighter Cody Tupen tests Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, who urged residents, “You might save the life of a loved one if you take this test.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
A major ransomware assault on the U.S. healthcare system is threatening patient care just as COVID-19 cases are spiking, the FBI warned last night. Independent security experts say the cyberattacks by a Russian-speaking criminal gang have hobbled at least five U.S. hospitals this week and could affect hundreds more.
Many Americans and Europeans are facing a new round of shutdowns as COVID-19 patients pour into hospitals. Globally, 2 million new cases have been reported in just a week, the fastest increase ever. Much of France is closing down again, and Germany is drastically reducing social life. U.S. National Guard troops with medical training are headed to central Europe, where doctors are terrified.
In Washington, gatherings are a big reason behind the rise in cases, the state's health officer said yesterday. Track the trends and know the key things to look for on the charts.
How can you have a safe outdoor Thanksgiving? Some health experts don't recommend it at all. But if you do it, take steps to reduce the risks as much as possible.
President Donald Trump continues to flood the zone with false and misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic. "We saved 2 million lives, and we’re rounding the turn," he says. No, no and more no, fact-checkers counter.
The virus has finally arrived in one of the last unscathed parts of the world.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Wretched human being' for president: How the Spokane paper's bizarre plug for Trump revealed a hard truth
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 28: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Dori Monson back on the air, with apology and 'praying for healing'
- Did your ballot reach its destination? Here's how to track it in Washington state
- High COVID-19 rates persist in South King County as public health officials urge more testing VIEW