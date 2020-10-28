The U.S. reported a record of more than 500,000 new cases over the past week, even as the Trump administration claimed to have ended the pandemic.

After weeks of dangling the possibility of coronavirus vaccine results by October, Pfizer’s chief executive said Tuesday that would now be nearly impossible. And Washington state, along with a handful of other Western states, plans to review coronavirus vaccines itself once they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.

