After weeks of dangling the possibility of coronavirus vaccine results by October, Pfizer’s chief executive said Tuesday that would now be nearly impossible. And Washington state, along with a handful of other Western states, plans to review coronavirus vaccines itself once they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Seattle among cities endorsing a green economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is among 14 U.S. mayors advocating for “green solutions” to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Durkan signed on to a statement of the C40 Global Mayors Covid-19 Recovery Task Force endorsing “an end to all public fossil fuel investments and subsidies,” “protecting mass transit” and “investing in clean energy,” according to a news release from the group.
The mayors say these investments would create jobs, reduce the costs of health care and prevent premature deaths from air pollution.
Seattle is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050. The amount of greenhouse gas emission per resident fell some 23% from 1990 to 2016, the most recent year data was available.
But as the city’s population has swelled, overall emissions have grown. The city emitted 5% more greenhouse gases in 2016 than in 1990.
The economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent stimulus money aimed at softening its blow, represents an opportunity to refashion the economy, the C40 mayors said.
Seattle voters have a say in the future of mass transit here. Voters turning in ballots by this Election Day will decide whether to approve a sales tax hike to support transit in the city.
Seattle City Light, with an energy portfolio dominated by hydropower from its dams, already provides carbon-neutral energy to the city.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.