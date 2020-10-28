The U.S. reported a record of more than 500,000 new cases over the past week, even as the Trump administration claimed to have ended the pandemic.
After weeks of dangling the possibility of coronavirus vaccine results by October, Pfizer’s chief executive said Tuesday that would now be nearly impossible. And Washington state, along with a handful of other Western states, plans to review coronavirus vaccines itself once they’re approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live Updates:
Dodgers’ Justin Turner pulled from last World Series game after positive coronavirus test
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Game 6 of the World Series because of a positive test for the coronavirus.
When the Dodgers took the field for the eighth inning Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, Turner was replaced at third base by Edwin Ríos. Los Angeles went on to win the game, 3-1, and earn its first MLB championship since 1988.
“We learned during the game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said during the postgame of Turner’s positive result. “He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”
Turner said on Twitter he was feeling great and had no symptoms. He did not celebrate with this teammates on the field.
Seattle among cities endorsing a green economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is among 14 U.S. mayors advocating for “green solutions” to recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Durkan signed on to a statement of the C40 Global Mayors Covid-19 Recovery Task Force endorsing “an end to all public fossil fuel investments and subsidies,” “protecting mass transit” and “investing in clean energy,” according to a news release from the group.
The mayors say these investments would create jobs, reduce the costs of health care and prevent premature deaths from air pollution.
Seattle is aiming to become carbon neutral by 2050. The amount of greenhouse gas emission per resident fell some 23% from 1990 to 2016, the most recent year data was available.
But as the city’s population has swelled, overall emissions have grown. The city emitted 5% more greenhouse gases in 2016 than in 1990.
The economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent stimulus money aimed at softening its blow, represents an opportunity to refashion the economy, the C40 mayors said.
Seattle voters have a say in the future of mass transit here. Voters turning in ballots by this Election Day will decide whether to approve a sales tax hike to support transit in the city.
Seattle City Light, with an energy portfolio dominated by hydropower from its dams, already provides carbon-neutral energy to the city.
Washington state will decide for itself whether vaccines are safe after they're approved by the FDA, Gov. Jay Inslee announced yesterday. As trust in the federal government wavers, several other states are doing this, too, but top health experts have said it could backfire.
The U.S. reported a record of more than 500,000 new cases over the past week, even as the Trump administration said it ended the pandemic.
Canada has had its Thanksgiving — and now it has a COVID-19 spike.
Europe is in deep virus trouble. France is bracing for a new lockdown today, Germany's leader and its businesses are facing off over fresh restrictions, and bewildered Belgium has become the continent's worst hot spot.
Yes, it’s OK to use cash again. Scientists' knowledge of how the virus spreads has evolved, and shoppers should have bigger concerns than the money itself.
