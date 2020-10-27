Average deaths per day across the United States are up 10% over the past two weeks, with daily confirmed infections rising in 47 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals nationwide are seeing a flood of patients.

On Monday, a top U.S. health official said the pandemic can clearly be controlled — as long as people wear masks and follow other safety guidance.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.