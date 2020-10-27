By
 

Average deaths per day across the United States are up 10% over the past two weeks, with daily confirmed infections rising in 47 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals nationwide are seeing a flood of patients.

On Monday, a top U.S. health official said the pandemic can clearly be controlled — as long as people wear masks and follow other safety guidance.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Live Updates:

Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals

Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth $1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.

Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes.

The company did not say whether it believes the theft was lucky timing or an inside job.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Halloween Mummy Hand Pies are easy to make, especially with store-bought puff pastry. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)
Halloween Mummy Hand Pies are easy to make, especially with store-bought puff pastry. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)

Something to cook: Few treats are more comforting than hand pies, and these Halloween mummy ones from teen chef Sadie are creepy-cute. Here are more tricks for making treats with your kids.

Something to watch: There's an entire genre of movies set in Seattle but not actually filmed here. The latest: Netflix rom-com “Love, Guaranteed.” How Seattle is it, anyway?

Something to read: Bill Nye the Science Guy has a new book full of at-home experiments, and a message for middle schoolers: "You can change the world — and we need you to." His own bookshelf looks intriguing.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2020, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurses look on during coronavirus testing outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Deaths per day from COVID-19 in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every state. (Rick Bowmer / The Associated Press, File)
In this file photo from Oct. 23, 2020, Salt Lake County Health Department public health nurses look on during coronavirus testing outside the Salt Lake County Health Department in Salt Lake City. Deaths per day from COVID-19 in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every state. (Rick Bowmer / The Associated Press, File)

U.S. coronavirus deaths have risen 10% in the past two weeks, and cases are climbing in 47 states. Hospitals nationwide are seeing a flood of patients, and it's so bad in one Texas city that residents can be fined $500 if they break a new curfew.

An Issaquah man has pleaded guilty to a COVID-19 fraud scheme that involved trying to squeeze more than $550,000 from relief programs, prosecutors say.

On the lighter side, pandemic trick-or-treat setups are getting wildly creative as they go far beyond socially distant candy chutes.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?

Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories