Average deaths per day across the United States are up 10% over the past two weeks, with daily confirmed infections rising in 47 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Hospitals nationwide are seeing a flood of patients.
On Monday, a top U.S. health official said the pandemic can clearly be controlled — as long as people wear masks and follow other safety guidance.
Thieves take $1M worth of gloves meant for Florida hospitals
Thieves have stolen over 6 million gloves, worth $1 million, meant for first responders at Florida hospitals.
Medgluv, a supplier of medical gloves to the national health care industry, said it received the shipment at its office in Coral Springs on Friday night. On Sunday night, surveillance video shows thieves backing a truck up to the shipping container and hauling off the personal protective equipment. It took only a few minutes.
The company did not say whether it believes the theft was lucky timing or an inside job.
