The city of Seattle is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Seattle for people who have not yet gotten the vaccine, people eligible for booster shots and children aged 5 to 11 once they become eligible. Over the coming weeks, the clinic at the Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., will operate on most Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on most Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled and more information is available at seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/vaccinations.

Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. Tyson, which has long been dealing with worker shortages, said employees who don’t get vaccinated before the company’s deadline will be fired, but that the former employees will be welcomed back if they do get vaccinated later.

