By
 

The city of Seattle is opening a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic in West Seattle for people who have not yet gotten the vaccine, people eligible for booster shots and children aged 5 to 11 once they become eligible. Over the coming weeks, the clinic at the Neighborhood House, 6400 Sylvan Way S.W., will operate on most Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on most Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled and more information is available at seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19/vaccinations.

Meatpacking giant Tyson Foods, based in Springdale, Arkansas, says more than 96% of its workers have been vaccinated ahead of the company’s Nov. 1 deadline for them to do so. Tyson, which has long been dealing with worker shortages, said employees who don’t get vaccinated before the company’s deadline will be fired, but that the former employees will be welcomed back if they do get vaccinated later.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

How to choose a booster shot: Options abound now that federal officials have decided it's OK to "mix and match" vaccines. They didn't give specific recommendations on which ones, but the research provides helpful clues. See if you qualify for a booster as new vaccination clinics pop up around King County.

Vaccines for kids ages 5-11 are expected to gain FDA authorization within days, after expert advisers yesterday voted that the benefits outweigh the risks. Here's what happens next. In the meantime, pediatric experts recommend six ways to prepare your child for a coronavirus exposure at school.

More than 1,400 Washington kids have lost a parent or grandparent to COVID-19, a new report says. We’re just seeing the beginning of the effects of these “new heights of loss,” say hospital workers who focus on children.

Idaho's vaccination rate is famously low, putting it above only one other U.S. state. But one Idaho county is a major outlier — in fact, it's more vaccinated than King County, Washington.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories