Daily U.S. coronavirus infections are nearing record levels. Deaths climbed past 225,000 over the weekend, and the forecast from UW researchers does not look good. Take steps to prepare for a big winter surge.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live Updates:
Quarantine Corner: How to celebrate Halloweek while keeping your distance
Enjoy a monster movie mash with "Dracula," "Frankenstein" and others from the golden age of monsters on film.
Celebrate National Pumpkin Day. Here are a few easy ways to squash this nutrient-rich food into your meals, and an array of pumpkin recipes through the ages. But, um, pumpkin spice cocktails? Hmm.
If your kid has the sniffles, does the whole family need to quarantine?
2020 is certainly the year to err on the side of caution. Medical specialists are explaining what you should do, and when your child needs a COVID test.
(We've been updating our list of testing sites in the Puget Sound area.)
Travel on Thanksgiving? Pass the COVID.
Public health officials don't recommend going to see loved ones for the holidays, though it's tempting — even Dr. Anthony Fauci wrestled with whether to see his daughters. But many are issuing guidelines to make get-togethers safer if people decide they really need to happen.
What's driving UW’s Dr. Vin Gupta as he shares coronavirus answers with the nation
Pick any weekday and you’ll likely see UW's Dr. Vin Gupta on at least one news show, giving quick answers with what MSNBC anchor Brian Williams calls "the perfect mix of passion and expertise" when it comes to masks, traveling, vaccines and more.
Gupta's role as one of the nation's most visible commentators on COVID-19 has come with political fire, death threats and scant time with his own family. But still, Williams says, "He speaks for those he is treating — the patients who cannot speak for themselves."
Seattle Restaurant Week: Pandemic Edition
Seattle Restaurant Week is back! But this time around, takeout looks like the best option.
As temperatures drop and patios close, Americans are wrestling with the risks of dining in — and there are no clear federal guidelines to consult, only "considerations." As the man long known as the Ethicist for The New York Times points out, “No matter what you do, you’ll do harm."
Seattle company says its spray treatment could make cloth masks more effective against COVID-19
What if you could spray your cloth mask with a special coating that uses electrical charges to stop the virus from getting through? A Seattle startup's work is getting national attention, and it all started with a comment from the CEO's mom.
This comes as the new UW projections show why masks are the easiest, cheapest way to save a vast number of U.S. lives.
Until that super spray comes along, here's a look at which masks work best.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
