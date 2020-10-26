Daily U.S. coronavirus infections are nearing record levels. Deaths climbed past 225,000 over the weekend, and the forecast from UW researchers does not look good. Take steps to prepare for a big winter surge.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

