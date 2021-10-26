The number of Washington state and Seattle government workers getting their shots continues to inch up, a week after the Oct. 18 deadline, according to updated figures released by the Office of Financial Management. The figures, released Monday, show slightly fewer state workers left or were fired over the mandate than agencies had originally reported: The latest numbers show 1,785 workers left or were fired over the mandate, rather than the 1,887 announced last week. The numbers will continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.

The number of new COVID-19 cases nationally has been plummeting since the delta surge peaked in mid-September. The U.S. is averaging about 73,000 new cases per day, dramatically lower than the 173,000 recorded on Sept. 13. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has plummeted by about half to around 47,000 since early September. Still, there are some troubling indicators, including the onset of cold weather, which sends people indoors, where the virus can more easily spread. With required mask use reduced in much of the U.S., the University of Washington’s influential COVID-19 forecasting model is predicting increasing infections and hospitalizations in November. COVID-19 deaths per day have begun to creep back up again after a decline that started in late September. Deaths are at about 1,700 per day, up from close to 1,500 two weeks ago.

