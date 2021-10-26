The number of Washington state and Seattle government workers getting their shots continues to inch up, a week after the Oct. 18 deadline, according to updated figures released by the Office of Financial Management. The figures, released Monday, show slightly fewer state workers left or were fired over the mandate than agencies had originally reported: The latest numbers show 1,785 workers left or were fired over the mandate, rather than the 1,887 announced last week. The numbers will continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.
The number of new COVID-19 cases nationally has been plummeting since the delta surge peaked in mid-September. The U.S. is averaging about 73,000 new cases per day, dramatically lower than the 173,000 recorded on Sept. 13. And the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 has plummeted by about half to around 47,000 since early September. Still, there are some troubling indicators, including the onset of cold weather, which sends people indoors, where the virus can more easily spread. With required mask use reduced in much of the U.S., the University of Washington’s influential COVID-19 forecasting model is predicting increasing infections and hospitalizations in November. COVID-19 deaths per day have begun to creep back up again after a decline that started in late September. Deaths are at about 1,700 per day, up from close to 1,500 two weeks ago.
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users
In March, as claims about the dangers and ineffectiveness of coronavirus vaccines spun across social media and undermined attempts to stop the spread of the virus, some Facebook employees thought they had found a way to help.
By altering how posts about vaccines are ranked in people’s newsfeeds, researchers at the company realized they could curtail the misleading information individuals saw about COVID-19 vaccines and offer users posts from legitimate sources like the World Health Organization.
“Given these results, I’m assuming we’re hoping to launch ASAP,” one Facebook employee wrote, responding to the internal memo about the study.
Instead, Facebook shelved some suggestions from the study. Other changes weren’t made until April.
When another Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
Critics say the reason Facebook was slow to take action on the ideas is simple: The tech giant worried it might impact the company’s profits.
“These people are selling fear and outrage,” said Roger McNamee, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and early investor in Facebook who is now a vocal critic. “It is not a fluke. It is a business model.”
Virus outlier Sweden passes grim COVID-19 milestone
Sweden which has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic, has passed the threshold of 15,000 deaths with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official figures released Tuesday.
In comparison, Denmark has recorded 2,703 deaths, Norway 895 and Finland nearly 1,150. Each of those countries has slightly over half as many people as Sweden.
Sweden had opted for keeping large sections of society open. It has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections.
Paying Americans to get a vaccine doesn’t work, new study shows
Financial incentives and other nudges by local governments and employers have failed to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among Americans who are hesitant about getting the shot, a new study shows.
Financial incentives and “negative messages” actually decreased vaccination rates among some groups, underscoring fears about a public backlash, according to the paper circulated by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations climbed rapidly earlier this year as availability increased, with millions of adults getting the jab each day. However, that pace has slowed sharply. In the last week in the U.S., an average of about 800,000 doses per day were administered.
Today brings a big moment for kids and vaccines, as advisers to the FDA make recommendations on whether to approve Pfizer's shot for ages 5 to 11. The agency's scientists have been liking the evidence they've seen so far. The advisers are expected to vote between noon and 2 p.m. Pacific time, and we'll cover the latest news here.
Cruises will no longer have to follow federal COVID-19 rules.A new, voluntary program will start in January. Another travel change coming soon: All U.S. citizens entering the country will need to show a negative test result, but the specific rules depend on whether you're vaccinated.