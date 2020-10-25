By
 

As the total U.S. coronavirus caseload reached a record 83,757 on Friday, a University of Washington study found hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent COVID-19. President Trump had long promoted the drug as an antidote to the novel coronavirus.

According to state health officials, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Washington state hit 919 on Friday. State health officials no longer report new deaths on the weekend. The state’s totals are 102,264 cases and 2,296 deaths, according to Department of Health (DOH) data as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Pence aides have coronavirus, but he'll campaign

Vice President Mike Pence will continue an aggressive campaign schedule this week despite an apparent coronavirus outbreak among his senior aides, according to the White House.

Pence has tested negative Sunday and will not quarantine, a spokesman said. He is scheduled to hold a rally Sunday afternoon in North Carolina.

Read the full Associated Press story here via www.seattletimes.com.

—Mike Lindblom
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories