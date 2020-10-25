As the total U.S. coronavirus caseload reached a record 83,757 on Friday, a University of Washington study found hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent COVID-19. President Trump had long promoted the drug as an antidote to the novel coronavirus.
According to state health officials, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Washington state hit 919 on Friday. State health officials no longer report new deaths on the weekend. The state’s totals are 102,264 cases and 2,296 deaths, according to Department of Health (DOH) data as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Italy puts new restrictions on gyms, restaurants and theaters
Italy’s leader imposed at least a month of new restrictions across the country Sunday to fight rising coronavirus infections, shutting down gyms, pools and movie theaters, putting an early curfew on cafes and restaurants and mandating that people keep wearing masks outdoors.
Worried about crippling Italy’s stagnant economy, especially after 10 weeks of a severe lockdown earlier in the pandemic, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte opted against another heavy nationwide lockdown. The new decree goes into effect Monday and lasts until Nov. 24.
A day earlier, Italy surpassed a half million confirmed coronavirus cases since February, when it became the first country in Europe stricken by the pandemic. The last two days have seen daily new infections creep close to 20,000 and Italy still has Europe’s second-highest virus death toll after Britain, at 37,210 people.