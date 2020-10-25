As the total U.S. coronavirus caseload reached a record 83,757 on Friday, a University of Washington study found hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent COVID-19. President Trump had long promoted the drug as an antidote to the novel coronavirus.

According to state health officials, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Washington state hit 919 on Friday. State health officials no longer report new deaths on the weekend. The state’s totals are 102,264 cases and 2,296 deaths, according to Department of Health (DOH) data as of 11:59 p.m. Friday.

