America entered the worst stretch yet of the coronavirus pandemic, with cases spiking and the country on the precipice of shattering its daily record for infections in the next few days. On Thursday, the number of cases topped 70,000 for the first time since July and on Friday the caseload climbed nationwide to 83,757, a new record.

Meanwhile, Seattle is nearing 300,000 COVID-19 tests. On Friday, Seattle Public Schools announced it won’t return to in-person learning until at least the end of January 2021.

