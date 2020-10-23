Washington state on Thursday surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began nearly eight months ago.
Although a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still in the works, the United States has for the first time approved a drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV. Here’s what to know about remdesivir and other potential treatments.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Dutch hospital airlifts patients to Germany amid virus surge
A bright yellow helicopter rose into a blue sky Friday carrying a COVID-19 patient from the Netherlands to a German intensive care unit, the first such international airlift since the global pandemic first threatened to swamp Dutch hospitals in the spring.
The Dutch airlift to a hospital in the German city of Muenster came amid soaring rates of infection in the Netherlands, where the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 24.58 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 7 to 47.74 new cases per 100,000 on Oct. 21. As of Thursday, there were 463 COVID-19 patients in Dutch intensive care units.
Across the continent, the resurgence of the virus is seen in major cities from Rome to Paris as they rein in nightlife as part of the increasingly drastic measures nations are enforcing in an attempt to slow the spread of the pandemic.
A warm concept for your pandemic winter
You've heard about hygge, a Danish word that describes coziness and conviviality, and Seattle has been called one of the top hygge cities in the U.S.
Now, as we approach the first true COVID winter, the Scandinavian concept of friluftsliv may help us spend time outdoors during the coldest, darkest time of the year. Essentially, it describes the spirit of “whatever you go to REI for.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The first drug to treat COVID-19 has been approved, the FDA announced yesterday. But remdesivir is "not some kind of miracle cure," and it won't be used on everyone. Our FAQ Friday looks at how effective remdesivir is and what other treatments are being used.
100,525 COVID-19 cases: Washington state passed a grim milestone yesterday, as infections shoot up at an "alarming rate," health officials say. A widely cited UW model predicts the spike will continue for several months.
Tilth is closing forever. The James Beard award-winning restaurant, which represented a movement in Seattle dining with its organic and creative Pacific Northwest fare, joins a long list of eateries shuttered amid the pandemic.
"We are not going to lie down." A coronavirus revolt is unfolding in a battered, bewildered British city that looks like a poster child for how not to impose pandemic restrictions.
Will Halloween masks protect you from COVID-19? Sorry, no, and doctors say you shouldn't wear a cloth mask under a costume mask either. Here's how they do recommend dressing and celebrating.
Target shoppers can now make reservations to avoid another frightening prospect: holiday crowds. And Santa Claus may still be coming to town … but not, alas, to Macy’s flagship store in New York, where he’s appeared since the 1860s. Other stores plan socially distanced Santas. There's not much holiday cheer at the Gap, which yesterday said it's closing hundreds of stores.
