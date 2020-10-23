Washington state on Thursday surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began nearly eight months ago.

Although a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still in the works, the United States has for the first time approved a drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV. Here’s what to know about remdesivir and other potential treatments.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we'll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

