Throughout Friday, on this page, we'll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
100,525 COVID-19 cases: Washington state passed a grim milestone yesterday, as infections shoot up at an "alarming rate," health officials say. A widely cited UW model predicts the spike will continue for several months.
Target shoppers can now make reservations to avoid another frightening prospect: holiday crowds. And Santa Claus may still be coming to town … but not, alas, to Macy’s flagship store in New York, where he’s appeared since the 1860s. Other stores plan socially distanced Santas. There's not much holiday cheer at the Gap, which yesterday said it's closing hundreds of stores.
—Kris Higginson
