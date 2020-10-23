By
 

Washington state on Thursday surpassed 100,000 confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic began nearly eight months ago.

Although a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is still in the works, the United States has for the first time approved a drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalized patients through an IV. Here’s what to know about remdesivir and other potential treatments.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment on Thursday. It had been authorized for use on an emergency basis since spring. (Zsolt Czegledi / The Associated Press)
The first drug to treat COVID-19 has been approved, the FDA announced yesterday. But remdesivir is "not some kind of miracle cure," and it won't be used on everyone. Our FAQ Friday looks at how effective remdesivir is and what other treatments are being used.

100,525 COVID-19 cases: Washington state passed a grim milestone yesterday, as infections shoot up at an "alarming rate," health officials say. A widely cited UW model predicts the spike will continue for several months.

Tilth is closing forever. The James Beard award-winning restaurant, which represented a movement in Seattle dining with its organic and creative Pacific Northwest fare, joins a long list of eateries shuttered amid the pandemic.

"We are not going to lie down." A coronavirus revolt is unfolding in a battered, bewildered British city that looks like a poster child for how not to impose pandemic restrictions.

Will Halloween masks protect you from COVID-19? Sorry, no, and doctors say you shouldn't wear a cloth mask under a costume mask either. Here's how they do recommend dressing and celebrating.

Target shoppers can now make reservations to avoid another frightening prospect: holiday crowds. And Santa Claus may still be coming to town … but not, alas, to Macy’s flagship store in New York, where he’s appeared since the 1860s. Other stores plan socially distanced Santas. There's not much holiday cheer at the Gap, which yesterday said it's closing hundreds of stores.

