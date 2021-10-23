Following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, health care providers can begin to offer booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well.
Meanwhile, kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.
Russian COVID spike persists, setting new death record
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting a record high number of coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths as the country approaches a week of nonworking days aimed at stemming the sharp surge in cases.
The national coronavirus task force said Saturday that 1,075 people had died from the virus in the past day and that 37,678 new infections were tallied — the largest single-day numbers of the pandemic.
The daily death toll is about 33% higher than that recorded in late September and infection cases have risen by about 70% in the past month.
Only about one-third of Russia’s 146 million people have been vaccinated, frustrating officials and placing a strain on the country’s health-care system.
Facing widespread resistance to vaccination, President Vladimir Putin has responded to the worsening situation by ordering Russians to stay away from work between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7.
Many regions are imposing additional restrictions, including closing gyms, theaters and sit-down service at restaurants or restricting them to customers who can show QR codes confirming that they are fully vaccinated.
Service dogs navigate the challenges of COVID: ‘The dog doesn’t understand social distancing’
The pandemic has complicated life for everyone, but social distancing, mask-wearing and other practices to reduce the spread of coronavirus present particular challenges for people with disabilities who rely on service animals.
Organizations that train dogs – often Labrador and golden retrievers, among other breeds – are just beginning to see what the first classes of pandemic puppies can do after 18 months of diminished socialization and exposure to public places.
Dog-handler teams have had to adapt to virtual training, different commands and new ways to keep their skills sharp in order to avoid uncomfortable and potentially dangerous situations.
This is especially important, trainers and people with disabilities say, as more people return to their pre-pandemic routines of taking public transportation and attending in-person work and school.